Jennifer Lopez is caught playing baseball with Ben Affleck and her daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez spent a pleasant family evening playing baseball in the company of Ben Affleck and his daughter Emme. The images that were broadcast on social networks were filled with comments reminding JLo of his ex-fiancé.

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to give love a second chance they were willing to do it seriously. This time the couple has big plans for the future and even they bought a mansion where they plan to live with their children.

Jennifer Lopez demonstrates her skills with the bat in the company of Ben Affleck and Emme

The actress of “Marry Me” was captured by TMZ enjoying a pleasant afternoon with her daughter Emme and Ben Affleck. The three of them went to practice some baseball and while it was the 14-year-old’s turn, the couple took the opportunity to show each other affection.

Images of Jennifer Lopez quickly circulated on social networks, including a video in which she is seen failing the ball several times. Netizens were unforgiving of her and she was reminded of her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“Didn’t ARod teach you anything?”, “Ben Affleck behind her showing his support despite doing poorly”, and “Sure Jennifer Lopez told Ben Affleck, ‘let me show you what my ex taught me’”, Were some of the comments they left with laughter.