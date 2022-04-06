Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would already be thinking about wedding

Runaway brides: 13 celebrities who decided not to get married.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the perfect example that sequels can be good. The couple, who left everyone stupefied with their reconciliation after 17 years apart, is experiencing one of its best moments. If you are aware of everything that is happening in your relationship, what we have come to tell you is going to move you very much, and that is that They could already be thinking about a wedding. Yes, friend, as you read it.

This summer, the actor was spotted eyeing engagement rings… and he might have already settled on one. At least, that’s what recent statements from a source close to ET lead us to believe. “Ben and Jen are looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together and know they were meant to be together,” says the source. “There is a commitment on the table And it’s been an ongoing conversation.”

The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has not exactly been a bed of roses, and in 2004 they canceled their commitment due to strong media pressure. On this occasion, it seems that the couple is determined not to let anything or anyone come between them, and communication is a constant in their relationship.

“They actively talk about what didn’t work in the past and use those experiences to strengthen their current relationship, for the future, and for the sake of themselves and their families,” adds the source. “They are committed to having a healthy and lasting relationship.” Is wedding coming? Oh, I wish.

The aforementioned source gave more details about JLo and Ben’s relationship, and we are melted with love. Apparently, the singer and the actor are very supportive of each other. “Jen and Ben are incredibly supportive of each other,” she notes.

“Ben is Jen’s number one fan and fully defends her and always tells her how great she is. He loves to talk about her different projects,” the source says. “She’s also a huge supporter of him, but Ben really can’t stop telling everyone how smart and hard-working she is.” What monkeys.

