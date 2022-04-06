Jennifer Aniston spent Valentine’s Day with him. Possible Hollywood bombshell

Jennifer Aniston must be one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, even if she turned 50 a while ago. Her charisma, beauty, talent and authenticity take her to the top, because she has shown that time is nothing to her. So it’s no wonder she has a long list of suitors. What was scandalous recently is that she spent Valentine’s Day with a famous character. You will not believe who it is and how special this meeting seems to be.

Over the years, stories of all kinds have reached the public. Although certain stars have tried to be discreet, many times the press and the Internet have exploded with some momentous news in a matter of a few hours. It is what has happened from the first moment with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Everyone knows that, if they could relive a romance from the past, fans would not hesitate to choose this super couple. But it seems that the miracle has been accomplished and they are starting “something” again. At least that could indicate the intimate dinner they had on Valentine’s Day.

This February 14 the ex-husbands met in Paris. Jen had some time in the city, performing the scenes corresponding to the second part of the movie ‘Criminals at sea’. And, by chance of life, Brad was invited by the Minister of Culture to the Center Pompidou, according to the magazine ‘Closer’. So, they arranged a meeting at the Costes hotel. As much as they tried to keep it a secret, the press captured all the activity. The actress arrived first, and shortly after he appeared, as gleaming as ever. It is not yet clear if they are together. Do you remember how this iconic couple started?

How did the love between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt arise?

If they did a review of the most controversial couples in history, Aniston and Pitt would be in the first place, since it was about the romance of romances, as well as the breakup of breakups. Many felt as if it had been theirs, and the impact was on a grand scale. And it all started in one of the most memorable series on American television, ‘Friends’. In 1998, the protagonist of ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ made a cameo appearance in the comedy. Precisely, the producer was one of the main performers.

The infatuation was such that they married two years later. They became everyone’s favorite media couple, so they often checked in under other names at hotels. However, they had the biggest break in history in 2005. When it was presumed that the model and producer had been unfaithful to him with Angelina Jolie, during the recordings of the tape ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’. In the end it was totally true. At that time, the American had to send letters to the press to stop publishing a kind of comic strip. In it, they painted her as a left woman.

Could it be that the love between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is stronger than previously thought?