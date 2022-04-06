Jennifer Aniston and her 4 beauty tricks to stay radiant

The renowned actress of “Friends”, Jennifer Aniston, has opted for a minimalist life and focused on his physical and emotional healthso she has a wellness routine that has helped her stay as radiant as she was in her youth at 53 years of age.

In fact, in an interview with Shape magazine, the protagonist of stories like “A fake wife” and “Mystery on board” finally He uncovered four habits that have helped him look and feel great over the years.

a relaxing start

For Jennifer Aniston it is essential to start your day in a calm way and away from stress and anxiety caused by the cell phone. For this reason, the famous makes an effort to start the day without a phone.

“Every morning, I walk and feed the dogs. Then, I meditate, make myself coffee and write a journal or a list of thanks. Only after all that I go to the phone, “he told the portal.

Activate the mind and body

An essential element in the life of the actress is exercise, and she does not necessarily speak of an aggressive cardio routine, but what is necessary to keep her body active: “If I have five minutes, I use them to move my body,” she says. “Jumping rope is an incredible workout”he added about his favorite physical activity.

However, his activation task does not end there, as he stated that likes to keep her mind active through quality content that makes her learn new things. For Jennifer Aniston this is Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s SmartLess podcast.

“I listened to them after The Morning Show, which had a lot of powerful material because they always put a smile on my face,” he said.

A healthy diet

Hand in hand with exercise, the 53-year-old histrionics preaches a healthy diet although this was not always the case: “My mother was a true health fanatic. Growing up, it wasn’t fun coming to my house because all the food tasted like cardboard,” she noted.

“When I moved, my big rebellion was to fill the fridge with food that had some flavor (…) In a while I started to feel like crap. I went to a nutritionist and realized that my mother had been doing us a favor. I promised to keep in mind what I was going to put in my body“, Uncovered the famous.

An effective beauty routine

There is nothing better than taking care of yourself and giving yourself a moment to “snuggle up”, This is how Jennifer Aniston shared it when announcing her own hair care line. Said brand is called LoLavie and has been the target of applause by several artists, including his former partner in Friends, Courteney Cox.

