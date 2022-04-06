Jeff Bezos’ brother buys Chris Hemsworth’s app for $200 million, what is it from?

australian actor Chris Hemsworth is known in the world of entertainment, not only for the work he does on the big screen, but also for owning one of the most envied bodies Worldwide.

His sculptural figure has been formed thanks to the exercise that the actor performs every day to stay healthy already one strict diet that rarely breaks.

Even the protagonist of “Thor” created a few years ago “Center” a platform with the intention of helping millions of people to continue their training and could have a Healthy life like the one you own.

To the front of the application to one of its personal trainers to ensure that users, who pay a monthly fee to access the content, had a complete and satisfying experience which would also be profitable.

In fact, with the start of the pandemic, the platform skyrocketed its number of userswhich have been maintained thanks to the popularity of the actor and the interest caused by his contents.

What Hemsworth never imagined was that the success of his application would attract the attention of Mark Bezosbrother of Jeff Bezos (second richest man in the world), who decided to buy it for about 200 million dollars.

Now, the project you created is expected Hemsworth globalize on a different scale than it had before. It is important to mention that, until now, Mark Bezos had only been dedicated to philanthropic endeavorsone of them, perform as volunteer firefighter.

Another of the actions that became relevant in Mark’s life was his Trip to spacewhich he carried out in the company of his brother Jeff thanks to the project of Blue Originboth were out of Earth’s orbit for approximately 10 minutes.

