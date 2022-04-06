Japanese cult director Sion Sono is accused of sexually abusing multiple actresses

Sion Sonothe Japanese cult film director of movies like Love Exposure and that last year he directed Nicolas Cage on Prisoners of the Ghostland, was accused this week of sexual abuse by two anonymous actresses who say he offered them parts in his movies in exchange for sex.

The accusations, published this Monday in the Japanese magazine shukan josei, link her alleged predatory behavior to her acting workshops, and in addition to the two unnamed women, the article also includes a quote from a Japanese film executive who accused Sono of misconduct. “Even now, there is a director who has no qualms about saying, ‘If you have sex with me, I’ll give you a job.’ His films are acclaimed and many actresses want to appear in them. He uses that to assault women like it’s nothing. that manager is Sion Sono“, the executive told the magazine.

A woman identified as Actress A said the director called her to report to his office and urged her to have sex. But when he refused, he claims he called another actress into her office and proceeded to have sex with the other woman in front of her. When an assistant director took her out of her room, the actress claims that the director tried to take her to a “love hotel”.

Another woman, identified as Actress B, also accused Sono of trying to force sex on her in exchange for work, allegedly saying he wanted to sleep with her while on the phone with her boyfriend. the article of shukan josei He also mentions that the allegations against Sono come on top of other sexual misconduct allegations against other prominent directors and that the Japanese film industry may be experiencing a #MeToo reckoning.

Sono has not publicly responded to the accusations so far.

