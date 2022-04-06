“It’s Reese Witherspoon’s Avengers Saga”: Screenwriter Explains Why It’s Taken So Long To Make ‘Legally Blonde 3’ – Movie News

‘Legally Blonde 3’ was expected to hit theaters in May 2022, however, it seems that Reese Witherspoon’s return as Elle Woods has not yet been dated, but one of the main writers provided a valuable update.

It was in 2001, when Reese Witherspoon first played the cute Elle Woods in legally blonde, a film that boosted the career of the Oscar winner and incidentally marked pop culture. the success he enjoyed Legally Blonde 2: Blonder Than Ever seemed to ensure a trilogy and although it took five years for Whiterspoon to confirm the third installment, fans are still waiting for updates Legally blonde 3a film that -in theory- would hit theaters in May 2022.

To answer this, Mindy Kaling, screenwriter of the third film, spoke with TIME magazine where he revealed that the story has been a fundamental theme for the entire production. It’s not every day that Elle Woods returns. He even compared this trilogy with the Avengers saga by Marvel Studios.who has repeatedly brought together the world’s most powerful superheroes to stop alien threats.

‘Legally Blonde 3’ will arrive sometime in 2023.



We don’t want to be responsible for ruining what is basically the Avengers franchise for Reese.

“What is Elle Woods like at 42? Does she end up becoming everything she wanted? How does that personality manifest itself in an adult woman? Has she become more cynical? His sparkle and playfulness were really working when he was 22, but how has his perspective on things changed his life?” Mindy Kaling mentions to show that Legally blonde 3 has the task of resolving endless questions related to the age and maturity of its protagonist, which has been an arduous task.

The third installment will also see Alanna Ubach return as Serena, Jennifer Coolidge in Paulette’s shoes, and Jessica Cauffiel as Margot.



We’re not afraid of the character in this world, and we don’t feel like we have to apologize for her.

And because we live in a world ruled by social media, the ease of cancellation, Mindy Kaling and the rest of the writers, have paid more attention to the way of telling the story of Legally blonde 3no one would want to see Elle Woods under a wave of destructive comments on Twitter.

“As a fan, I didn’t want to see her get cancelled. So the character is just fun. That’s what’s been interesting and challenging, and why it’s taking us so long to write.”said the screenwriter.

Legally blonde 3 It does not yet have a release date, however, it is expected to hit theaters sometime next year.. So far the confirmed cast that will accompany Witherspoon is made up of Alanna Ubach as Serena; Jennifer Coolidge will bring back Paulette and Jessica Cauffiel will bring back Margot.