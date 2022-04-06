Is Tom Cruise already part of the UCM?

There are more and more rumors that Tom Cruise will be part of Marvel with his own project already thought

Inside movies about comic book superheroes the crazy theories and the incorporation of different characters or actors is always the order of the day. Keep in mind that the source material from which they start these adaptations have many interpretations and in the case of Marvel with its different universes much more. However, it seems that with their arrival at UCM everything has started to unravel.

The second movie about Doctor Strange is being prepared as a great gateway towards other universes, since we have been able to glimpse in the trailer other versions of our favorite sorcerer. one of the points where many people have wanted to pay attention is the possible appearance of the Illuminati and what it entails. It was basically seen as a council of people judging our Doctor Strange, where there is speculation that they are characters of the caliber of Charles Xavier or Tony Stark from another universe.

When it started to be thought that there might be another Tony Stark, many put their thoughts on Superior Iron Man, played by Tom Cruise due to everything that was raised when looking for an actor for this character. Nonetheless there was nothing confirmedbut rumors fly on the internet and several portals are already commenting that all the paperwork between Marvel Studios and the actor would already be finished.

A Tom Cruise project at the MCU, plus other appearances

Let’s go by parts, since it seems that the rumors that are circulating on the web try to tell us all kinds of situations possible. The first of all, and that began with the arrival of the trailer for the Doctor Strange film, is that it would seem that Tom Cruise is preparing to appear in Marvel Studios and play Iron Man. This is something that is a great theory that has been taking shape but it seems that the web does not want to stay alone in that.

As a result of this situation, and with the additional testimony provided by Giant Freakin Robot, it seems that negotiations between Marvel Studios and Tom Cruise they would already be closed and it would be a matter of time before they were confirmed and revealed. Basically, from this website they ensure that Cruise’s appearance as Iron Man would come in the Doctor Strange tape but then he would have his own individual project, giving the trigger for a plot about Superior Iron Man in the MCU.

All this that is being discussed about what it has to do with this actor and the studio It has to be taken with tweezers, since there is nothing confirmed so far, but currently anything can happen in Marvel. Nevertheless, We look forward to confirming itsince it would mean the arrival of a new great actor at the studio and that could bring us future years to the studio and a lot of public.

Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man? Marvel Studios and Tom Cruise have not confirmed it yet

And well, at the end of all this does not stop these are huge rumors that the networks have begun to move as if it were real but we don’t have any confirmation. All the media have been corroborating and subscribing to what the Giant Freakin Robot website has said, but nothing is confirmed. The truth is that if true it would be a strong bombshell for Marvelsince it would be the arrival of a great actor to a studio that needs to revive and bring new attractions.

Now it’s time to wait and all this that is being kneaded is real or at least close. One of the theories that may also be real is that Tom Cruise has reached an agreement with Marvel but that it is not about playing the character of Tony Stark but it is another completely different. There is nothing confirmed at all, but anything is going to be possible for the study. how would you like to see ye cruise in the marvel universe at the cinema?