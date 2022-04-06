Is it better to see them animated or live action? – Spoiler Time

We are living in the golden age of superheroes, there is no way to deny it. On the big screen, girl, the most renowned and even the most unknown have been taken to audiovisual projects. Conversations on social networks are always around them, shaking the box office with each premiere and mark the agenda of both cinema and streaming. As if this were not enough, The world of superheroes can be accessed in two completely different ways: from animation or from live action. Is there one better than the other? We will have to analyze it, but obviously both proposals are strong and have something to defend themselves with.

Could the great minds behind Marvelthere for the 2008when the first film was released Hombre de Hierrothat would change the film industry forever and that, for the next decade, would mark the pulse of adaptations of superhero stories on all screens? It is true, it was not the first time that we saw great heroes from the vignettes in the cinema (without going any further, that same year the second installment of the trilogy of Christopher Nolan on Batman), but with Hombre de Hierro a whole gear was set in motion that not only kicked off the MCU (which continues to this day, now combining series and movies), but also completely uncovered our obsession with superheroes. If we ask those great minds behind Marvel (Kevin Feig, Victor Alonso and more), the great model to adapt its heroes is live action. From that 2008 with Hombre de Hierro until the 2021where we could just see an animated version of the series What If…?everything we saw of the universe created by Stan Lee on paper it fit that model. Whether they were movies, series or whatever, the chosen model was always live action. For DCInstead, the story was different. After the trilogy of Christopher Nolanthe other great producer of superhero stories had a hard time finding the necessary continuity in the live action format. Although they tried, it was not without hiccups. While on television they did seem to have a certain identity formed by the hand of the so-called arrowverseAt the same time, shows began to appear that differed from those more suitable for all audiences, such as titans or doom Patrol. On the other hand, in the cinema, the problems with the directors turned into a big headache that seems to have ended after the release of the cut. Justice League from zack Snyder. However, despite the fervor of the fans for the production of Snyderhere we are again, relaunching Batman from the hand of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson. Clearly, the live action film project of DC does not have the same stability as Marvel. Of course we cannot say the same about DC Animated Movie Universe. This one has been sustained for almost a decade, having started way back in time with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox at 2013. There, DC has found its means to tell its stories, expanding its universe more and more and, in many cases, even keeping the actors who interpret the voices of the heroes for years.

Now, what do they have in favor and what do they have against each of these models? In the case of live action, it is much easier to fall in love with the characters when we see that they are real people. We see them grow up, age on screen, become more mature heroes film after film, or series after series. when one thinks of Hombre de Hierronecessarily think about Robert Downey Jr.because this is how the project of Marvel for more than a decade. On the other hand, when that project is not so clear, as it is in the case of DCthe representation of a hero with an actor is more difficult. Who do we think of when we think of Batman? some will say Christian baleothers Ben Affleck and, the newest, Robert Pattinson. On the other hand, making live action movies takes much more time and budget than an animated film. For this reason, years go by between film and film, which makes it very difficult to keep track of what has happened in previous versions. Those waits are usually too long and, when an unforeseen event happens (as was, for example, the pandemic that we are still going through), it becomes almost impossible to bear.

The animated versions have their thing. In favor, the first thing we can say is that they allow us to approach in exquisite ways what we have read on the pages of comics. Some things that are simply impossible to do in live action are very easy for animation. Monstrous creatures, complex powers, impossible effects are completely achievable when we are faced with animated superhero movies. No longer do you need risk doubles, or big FX budgets, or anything like that. Even violence is easier to represent in an animated way, if not ask invincible or to the recent diabolicalthe spin-off from TheBoys. On the other hand, wait times between animated movies are usually much shorter. For example, in just 7 years, the DC Animated Movie Universe managed to throw16! films that maintain continuity with each other.

