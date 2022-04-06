Iran could be left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup for this reason

Iran could be out of the World Cup Qatar 2022 due to a strong controversy over gender equality, despite the fact that the groups were barely announced at the World Cup.

This controversy would end up benefiting the Italian National Team, because in case of being left out of the World Cup, the “Azzurri” would enter her place as the best ranked.

In Iran’s match against Lebanon, the final day of the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, around 2,000 Iranian women bought their tickets to attend the game but were not allowed to enter. pic.twitter.com/hnJfmlM4fc — Notes from Rabona (@NotesdeRabona) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, FIFA would be analyzing the expulsion of Iran because last Tuesday, March 29, the Iranian team faced the Lebanon.

Meeting in which they were already qualified and their rival was the last in the table.

The match was played normally and they won by a comfortable score of 2-0, but the matter took place outside the stadium.

Where the entry of two thousand women was prohibited, since discrimination against them has been present for years.

Despite the fact that the highest governing body in world football gave them an ultimatum.

But they ignored that it could even leave them out of the World Cup.

It is worth mentioning that the team commanded by Robert Mancini was left out of Qatar 2022.

After falling in the last moments of the match against North Macedonia.

Unexpectedly against a rival that on paper did not seem to be a problem.

Now due to this controversy, everything could be accommodated to reverse his “failure” in the World Cups.

FIFA warned Iran that in case of reoffending not to allow fans to enter their stadiums.

And they could be banned from all international competition.

Place in Group B that would be occupied by the Italian team, according to international media, although nothing is clear so far.

But in the event that it materializes, Italy would be the beneficiary and would be placed in the B Group automatically it would be death.

Since the “Azzurri” would share a sector with England, the United States and the team that qualifies for the playoff between Wales against Scotland vs Ukraine.