International Disruptors: Newen Studios CEO Romain Bessi Talks Raising Global Ambitions And Creative Synergies Within The Group – Entertainment News & Gossip

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature spotlighting key executives and companies outside of the US who are shaking up the offshore market. This week we talk to Romain Bessi, CEO of the French group Newen Studios. The company, which is producing surround tothe first English and French original for Apple TV+, is ramping up its global ambitions, and Bessi walks us through the overall strategy.

When French-language media giant TF1 Group was considering a full takeover of Versailles Newen Studios in 2017 after buying a 70% stake a few years earlier, the company knew it had to build an executive who would transform the France-focused company into an international operation capable of meeting the demands of the ever-changing content market. . Step in Romain Bessi.

The highly respected Bessi had just come out of a nearly decade-long stint at Studiocanal, which at the time found itself the biggest success story of the Vivendi-owned Canal Plus Group. As COO there, Bessi was the driving force behind that pan-European giant’s biggest deals, including handling the €150 million ($164 million) roster financing deal with Anton Capital Entertainment, as well as Tandem Communications’ acquisition of Germany and its shareholding in the 3D nWave company. . All of the deals were instrumental in transforming that France-centric company into an international behemoth that spanned France, the UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, eventually becoming Paddington in a billion dollar global franchise.

“It was pretty clear that TF1 wanted me to do something similar,” Bessi tells Deadline in a rare interview from her Paris office. “The goal posts here are different in the sense that Newen is a pure production player who is diversified in terms of content. That’s something that’s really important to us.”

Since Bessi joined Newen in 2018, the company has grown from a drama-heavy, Gaulish-centric public service content producer to a presence in eight countries with over 40 labels, including: Newen France in France; Newen Connect (its distribution arm) and TF1 Studio in France and the UK; Reel One in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States; iZen in Spain and the United Kingdom; From Mensen in Belgium; Tuvalu in the Netherlands; Blue Spirit in France and Canada; Ringside Studios in the UK; and Flare Film in Germany.

The company is fast becoming one of the most dynamic players in the global content game with a diversified mix of genres and talents. It is producing series such as the thriller by Vincent Cassel and Eva Green. surroundApple TV+’s first English and French original eight-part historical drama Marie Antoinette from the favorite writer Deborah Davis for Canal Plus in France and her German thriller funeral for a dogbased on the novel of the same name by Thomas Pletzinger, it received good results with the public and critics.

Newen is also a strong player in the European soap opera genre, something Bessi is “very proud” of with French series. Ici Tout Start delivering strong ratings on TF1 in France and Belgian series Lisa Launch at VTM Belgium earlier this year.

Bessi, who was promoted from managing director to CEO of Newen in January, has always seen opportunities outside his local borders. Born to parents who worked in the public entertainment sector, Bessi began his career at Ernst & Young after graduating from France’s Neoma precision international business school. There, he was favored by assignments in the audiovisual sector.

He joined the Canal Plus Group in 1997 to work as managing controller of the pay television channel Canal+ before being appointed financial director of Sport+, where he controlled international sports rights negotiations. Following his time as CFO at Canal + Nordic in Sweden, Canal + SA and Canal + Group edition, he moved to Studiocanal in 2007 where he helped lead the company’s international growth. In 2017, TF1 hired him for a year before starting to develop Newen’s international presence and diversify his productions.

It is clear that Bessi is a man who delivers: in 2021, after acquiring a majority stake in the German production company Flare Films and the acquisition of the Spanish iZen, activities outside France represented 47% of Newen’s total income.

For the approachable and enthusiastic internationalist, the strategy is simple: align with like-minded companies in key European markets that Newen can support through its rich IP library, financial strength and experienced team while in turn diversifying the portfolio. of Newen.

“We try to bring additional tools to companies so they can do things they couldn’t do before,” Bessi says of the strategy of acquiring and partnering with record labels. “But the goal is of course to make sure that they can also continue to do things that they can do before.”

It is a very organic approach that is not specific in terms of structures for their companies. Newen, Bessi points out, is agile enough to be open to any type of structure, whether it be majority stakes, minority stakes or outright company acquisitions. Newen supports these companies when they need it through business or legal matters or through Newen Connect.

“It’s more about making sure that the person thinks that together we can do things that are bigger than they could do alone and if the person is really convinced of that, then it’s about finding a structure that aligns the interest.”

While the goal was to create a pan-European production hub, Newen was not chained to this approach when in 2019 it acquired a majority stake in Tom Berry’s Reel One, the Canadian team behind the series. Detective McLean. Newen saw an exciting opportunity to grow its English-language TV movie slate and exploit European IP in the US, Canada and the UK, as Reel One generated 90% of its revenue at the time. outside of Canada.

“It was an interesting model for us as they were producing movies in English that you would see on Lifetime in the US or TF1 in France,” he says. “It was an opportunity to really diversify our portfolio.”

Since the deal, Reel One has tripled its production activity and has been working with Newen’s Belgian team De Mensen on an English remake of a drama series. chocolate team (chocolate tygat). Last year, Lifetime parent A&E Networks acquired a 35% stake in the company.

For its collective of producers, Newen offers an extensive library of over 6,000 hours and 1,000 movies, giving them access to a wide range of IP. In 2020, Newen appointed Rodolphe Buet, Bessi’s former colleague at Studiocanal, to lead its distribution operation and unite the activities of Newen Connect and TF1 Studio. His companies, says Bessi, receive regular updates on formats and films that could be used for local remakes.

Bessi describes creating opportunities for these creative synergies as a “Shengen approach to content.”

“It’s about making IP available to everyone, facilitating co-productions, providing funding for larger projects and more. Our companies are still independent, but they have opportunities to do things together if they want and we try to facilitate that.”

Earlier this year, financier Anton increased his investment in Newen by 40% to €50 million ($54.5 million). The deal extension came after two years of investment in Anton in which Newen has backed the likes of OCS. The opera, France Télévision’s/RTBF/ARD’s cross and VRT/Art lost team. Newen’s upcoming documentary on fashion designer John Galliano from Whitney director Kevin Macdonald is also included in the new extension.

“It’s a risky business and in a risky business you want to share the risk,” Bessi says of the deal. “It’s about sharing the distribution and the investments and of course they also share the profits, but Anton are the trustees. They do not interfere creatively or in the selection of content.”

Going forward, Bessi says the next steps are to move to Italy and expand further into Scandinavia (the company currently only operates within Denmark). Then, he tells him, it’s more about growing within their existing territories.

“Trends in recent years have shown that local is actually the new international,” he says, adding that the current climate is “very tough for local growers.”

“Local gamers want local content that makes sense for local regions, but platforms now want local content too,” he says. “There are many more producers in the market at the moment, which makes it a bit complex, but it is a dynamic market and it changes all the time. What is interesting is the fact that streamers want local content but also most of them have local organizations. So now you are talking about a French project with a French person in a French market and they happen to work for a global player.”

However, his main concern is the health of the public sector and traditional broadcasters, something he feels is integral to ensuring diverse and creative stories.

“We don’t want all the traditional players to disappear,” he says. “I know it’s a challenge, and they keep fighting and finding new ways to reach the public, but of course territory by territory they don’t have the power that global players have. So as a local player, I want to make sure I’m still working with the public service in ten years, as well as the Netflix and Amazon of the world. That’s really the key to preserving this competition, which is very important for creativity because it opens up different kinds of opportunities for producers.”

He adds: “There is no such thing as ‘the European way of doing things’, but there is a common culture.” Even if we speak English, it is not enough. We must adapt to different cultures and respect different cultures for things to work. It’s not about the French way of doing things or the English way of doing things, it’s about trying to find a middle way, which is really the key.”