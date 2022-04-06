Influencer Is Posing As Rihanna And Gets Her Fake Belly Kissed – Movie News

This did not happen in a Marvel universe: a real influencer posed as Rihanna, managed to fool a crowd and between photos and hugs, a fan (believing she was the singer) kissed her fake belly.

Sometimes it seems that we live inside the multiverse of the MCU: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars 2022 and now an influencer impersonates Rihanna and gets, between selfies and hugs, to kiss her fake belly. The effect of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is wreaking havoc on our reality?

It all happened in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where rapper A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s romantic partner, was going to perform as part of the Lollapalooza 2022 concert. This led the two singers to take a flight to the Amazon country, which is why that fans of the interpreter of hits like “Needed Me” and “Diamonds” they thought they actually saw her walking the streets, but it was always Priscila Beatrice, 30-year-old impersonator and influencer.

Rihanna impersonator Priscila Beatrice was kissed on her fake belly by a fan.



Her physical resemblance accompanied by a cap, baggy clothes, alleged bodyguards and a fake belly, caused dozens of people to confuse her and run to take pictures, they seriously believed that they had met Rihanna herself. But everything got out of control when he arrived at the Cumbica airport, where a woman did the unthinkable: kiss his stomach.

Multiple videos are found on social networks and within the Instagram of Priscila Beatrice, who in an interview with G1revealed that Before becoming a Rihanna impersonator, she worked as a funeral plan salesperson, however, she was fired in 2020.

She is Priscila Beatrice, do you think she is equal to Rihanna?



Although it was his resemblance to the singer that led him to seriously consider dedicating himself to publishing videos where he performs multiple hits: “I made a simple video, with Rihanna’s image in the background. It was a real trend because of my resemblance: I turned my back, turned around and showed that I look like the artist. In what I published, I was about to celebrate my 100,000 followers on Instagram and, out of nowhere, I went up to 400,000 followers,” recalls Priscila.

What would you have done if you found yourself in a similar situation? Would a selfie have been enough for you or… were you also going for a direct kiss to the false belly?