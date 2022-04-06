‘Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness’, the long-awaited film that continues to put pieces to the Marvel multiverse, advanced pre-sale in Mexico and collapsed Cinépolis and Cinemex.

It might interest you: “Finish educating him, cure his stupidity, leave it to me” Carlos Trejo ready to fight Adame

Of course, the excited users entered quickly when they learned that this April 6 quotas were opened and the platforms began to fail.

Here if you can see the budget 😍 Not like in no wey home 😵 pic.twitter.com/SaueUaeJh7 – Alex López (@Alfonsovall1612) April 6, 2022

The euphoria not only comes from the long-awaited film, but also from the fact that Mexico will be able to enjoy this before other countries, since it will have a special preview function on May 4 in Latin America, one day before the planned global premiere.

And as if that weren’t enough surprises, a spot celebrating the advance sale was also revealed.

It might interest you: Interview: PJ Morton, success beyond Maroon 5

In this, two characters are revealed who had not confirmed their appearance in the film, which will reveal the consequences that occurred after Dr. Stange will help Spider-man to make everyone forget about Peter Parker.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and more will take on this adventure.

It is known that the film will last 2 hours and 6 minutes and it has transpired that it will include several cameos, among which it could appear Captain Marvel / Monica Rambeau, Deadpool, Ghost Rider, Iron Man (Tom Cruise), Loki / Sylvie, Reed Richards (John Krasinski ), Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Ultron and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

GR

Related