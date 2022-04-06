Ignacio de Borbón, the cousin of King Felipe VI, new contestant of ‘Survivors’

On Telecinco They are already finalizing all the details for a new edition of ‘survivors‘. At this time, the chain continues to announce its contestants officially, and it does so during the broadcast of some of its programs. The last, the sixth, in ‘It’s already noon’, revealing that it is a member of royalty, Ignatius of Bourbon.

“I am Nacho de Borbón and I am very happy to announce that I am a contestant on ‘Survivors 2022′. I really want to start this experience, to live this adventure and to give my best to go as far as possible and try to win the contest. I really want to meet you all, a very big greeting and a hug, see you soon ”, commented the new contestant in his presentation video.

Who is Ignatius of Bourbon?

In this way, the Royal Family will arrive at the Cayos Cochinos hand in hand with the young Nacho, as he is called on his Instagram profile. He is one of the most unknown personalities of the family and of the new edition. His link with the family of King Felipe VI is distant. He’s nephew of a second cousin of King Juan Carlos, so Felipe VI is his distant cousin. Her great-great-grandmother was Enriqueta de Borbón y Parade, being the Duchess of Seville, and her grandfather, Count of Artois, who had a close relationship with Juan Carlos I.

Unlike the previous names revealed for the next edition of the reality show, very little is known about Ignacio. Nacho has 20 years and began his professional career as a clerk and recruiting partners for different NGO’s, but that changed in 2018, when he turned to the world of fashionacting as model for the Francina Models agencywhich has led him to work in China and Korea, starring in campaigns for firms such as dkny.

Social networks have proven to be a great showcase for him, where he publishes some of the images of his advertising campaigns and other photographs with his girlfriend, the Russian model. Anna Shiyanova.

Ignacio de Borbón thus joins the list of contestants already confirmed by Telecinco for ‘Survivors 2022′, where they are also Nacho Palau, Kiko Matamoros, Ainhoa ​​Cantalapiedra, Martha Penate and Anabel Pantoja.