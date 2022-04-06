If you like Adam Sandler, you can’t miss this movie on Netflix

The 55-year-old actor Adam Sandler, He is one of the most internationally recognized and has an extensive artistic career and has starred in an innumerable number of successful films.

But there is one of them that premiered on Netflix in 2019 and it was all the rage. Is about Rough diamonds, a tape that you must see yes or yes at least once in your life.

Related news

Source: Netflix.

It is that with the passage of time this film may have been a bit hidden in the catalogue. The story revolves around Howard Ratner (Sandler), a jeweler who owns an extravagant jewelry business in New York whose personal life is destroyed. A bad deal, an unpayable debt and an inopportune bet put his life in danger and he will have to fight to put everything in its place.

Source: Netflix.

The truth is that Diamond in the rough is an extremely captivating proposal that exposes dramatic moments of a man full of debts and besieged by wild moneylenders.

In addition to an engaging script, Diamonds in the Rough has a luxury cast led by Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch, and Abel Tesfaye.