‘I Hate Myself’: ‘Morbius’ Director Discusses Jared Leto Movie Failure – CINEMABLEND

The hatred that Jared Leto’s new movie, ‘Morbius’, is generating is affecting its creator quite a bit to the point of saying that he hates himself.

As film critics and as audiences, it is sometimes very easy to undermine the work that others make public, it is very easy for us to decide if a film is bad or not, even if we do not know about the subject, and although there are cases in which productions reach be indefensible, this does not mean that the people behind do not feel bad about the comments made about it, for example, daniel espinosadirector of Morbius He has opened up about how he feels that his movie is being called “Marvel Studios’ worst.”



Criticism has been very harsh towards Jared Leto’s new movie, which, although it connects with the universe of Venom and that of Spider-Man, there has not been enough narrative to convince fans that it is worth it. In fact, on sites like Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 17% approval rating. In an interview for Variety the manager said:

It is strange to do something that is so public. Look, I have a lot of self-hatred, so I have a lot of criticism towards my own work. I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I’m also proud of what I do. There are parts in all my movies that I’m really proud of.

Okay, Espinosa is not at the point of suicide or leaving the cinema like Doja Cat the music, but his statements remind us that there are people behind the movieseven the fateful ones, and many times it can happen that right now we hate something and in 10 years we will claim it, as in the case of Nicolas Cage or the latest Brendan Fraser films, which although we do not love them, at some point led to the actor to a kind of retirement.

In addition to that, it has become “normal” to attack things that we do not like, especially with the ease that social networks give us to praise something like Spider-Man: No Way Homeor someone like Andrew Garfield, or throw him away if we don’t think so, as happened just with the two movies of The amazing Spiderman. On future occasions it will be necessary to remember that the first critics of a series or movie are the same producers.