Hugh Jackman’s video to raise awareness among his followers after his skin cancer

Known for his role in numerous films such as ‘X-Men’ or ‘Les Miserables’the actor Hugh Jackman He has published a video on his official Instagram account to make people aware of the importance of using sun creams.

Jackman appeared in the video with a bandage on his right ear after have had a biopsy to find more cancer cells. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “I’m sorry (not even a little bit) if I’m boring you.”

Showing his ear in the video, Hugh dedicates a few words to his fans. “I just had a small biopsy done, it’s pre-cancerous, it’s not much, but I’m very happy of having done it to me”, he mentioned.

While showing the result of his biopsy, he sent a message to make people aware of the importance of regular skin check-ups. “I know I’ve said it before, I know this might bore you, but it’s so easy to do,” he continued. “If you’re like me and you didn’t know anything when you were young, you also didn’t use sun protection and you grew up in the Australian sun, you need to get checked out more urgently.”

The actor announced in May 2015 in the medium ‘Who’ that in less than two years he had suffered four types of foot cancerl (three of them on the nose and one on the shoulder). Since then, Hugh Jackman has had check-ups every three months for the rest of his life, something that he, according to him, published on his social networks, he had complied with.

Until now, he has undergone no less than six operations to fight cancer. Hugh thanks his wife, Deborra-Lee Furnessfor having been the one who realized his first cancer, encouraging him to go to the doctor to have his nose checked in 2013.

In 2017, after having undergone surgery, he already published the first image making people aware to use sun protection. “Thanks to frequent skin checks and amazing doctors, everything is fine. She looks worse with the bandage on than without. I swear! Wear sunscreen!”

Since then, she has opened up about her battle with skin cancer on multiple occasions to raise awareness and encourage the world to exercise caution.

