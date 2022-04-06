How to stay motivated in the gym, according to The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has one of the most extreme routines in the history of mankind (within reason, at least he doesn’t wake up at 3 am to exercise like Mark Wahlberg) and thanks to that he managed to become one of the greatest heroes of Hollywood action.

Just by looking at it you can know that rock he wastes no time (those arms don’t just happen by magic) but, in case you need further confirmation and proof that he’s taking advantage of his gym membership and not having that body by sheer genetics, his Instagram feed is full of photos and videos showcasing his intense workouts and the huge meals he eats to keep up (his cheat meal includes pounds and pounds of sushi, chocolate chip cookies, and breakfasts that could feed an army).

Wherever you see it, and Fitnessknows perfectly well that the body he has requires a lot of effort, dedication, sweat (and sometimes tears) and that the key to not throwing everything out the window and giving up (or throwing himself into depression for not seeing results) is to find the way to stay motivated and find a reason to wear your sneakers every day (even when all you want to do is sit through a series and eat 5 pounds of wings).

Now, the average human doesn’t have access to The Rock’s wisdom 24/7, but the actor knows that his experience can help many, and so he decided to share his secret and talk about what keeps him motivated in the gym. . Contrary to what you may think, it is not something too complicated and anyone can apply it when he feels like he does not want to go to the gym.

On his account and Instagram (because that’s where everything happens), The Rock explained that he has a very complicated schedule (and you complaining about your 8 hours in the office), so he constantly needs to find his motivation to exercise and not miss even feel tired.

“I always talk about the importance of making the most of your day”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained in a video, “Wherever I go, no matter what time it is, I always arrive at the hotel, take a bath, eat, meditate, have a shot of coffee and go to the gym. That’s what helps me get the most out of my day and I feel ready to go to all the events I have planned.”

The Rock says he uses exercise to clear his mind, release stress, and deal with depression, and in his case, what keeps him motivated is the thought of being able to beat the competition (he explains that it’s a more internal competition, not necessarily with others). “Your biggest competition is always going to be you,” he explains in the video, “when it’s you versus yourself, that’s the toughest competition. You have to get up in the morning, look in the mirror and decide if you’re going to do what you have to do.”

The actor says that exercising is his priority, that he tries to make time for it wherever he is and regardless of his schedule, he says that it can help you deal with many other problems and keep a clear mind.

Here are some tips that can help you.

Pick a goal and write it down

If you don’t have a clear goal, you’re just moving forward without direction and it’s easy to get demotivated. Having a goal helps you work hard, realize what you’re accomplishing, and have a good reason to go to the gym when you don’t feel like it. Reminding yourself that you are working for something is the best motivation.

take advantage of your time

Sometimes you don’t have much time to go to the gym, so it’s important that when you are there, you eliminate distractions so you can get the most out of your training and have a slightly shorter routine. Fewer distractions means you can focus on what you’re doing and get it done faster.

Be creative

You don’t need a super equipped gym to be able to train. You can go for a run, use your own body as a weight or use things that you have on hand, so you can train anywhere and not miss training days because you are on vacation or on a work trip.