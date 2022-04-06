Ben Affleck’s relative who is allergic to Jennifer Lopez Photo: Frazer Harrison

Although many of the followers of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were moved by the news of their reconciliation, a family of the actor does not share it.

After many years of ending their romance, JLo and the actor Ben Affleck They made it known that they would give each other a new chance at love.

The news gave a lot to talk about because the Diva from the Bronx had ended some time ago with her ex-partner Alex Rodríguez.

Among that, the differences of opinion of the families of both artists were also known when they realized that this fact was already public.

Do you want to know how to handle the relationship when the family does not want to accept it? We tell you.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They had an affair in 2002 and they even planned their wedding, but this ended just before they said yes.

The couple made it known that they preferred to take different paths and each one made his life, Ben Affleck he had his children with Jennifer Garner and for his part, Jennifer Lopez He was with the singer Marc Anthony with whom he had 2 children.

After 17 years, the artists met again and decided to give themselves a new chance at love.

But not everyone liked this reconciliation, although many of his followers applauded the courage to make it public, Casey Affleckbrother of the actor does not accept this union.

According to the brother of Ben Affleckthis relationship is superficial and that is why he prefers to keep his distance from Jennifer López.

How to manage the relationship when the other’s family is against it?

In all relationships couple there are problems of coexistence and some conflicts due to different thoughts.

There are also some reasons that make the family do not accept the person you have chosen to be your partner or life partner, among those, is that the members of this think that the couple is more important than family issues.

It often happens that when wanting to make certain decisions, the family chooses to get involved or give their opinion on issues that do not correspond to them and this can cause conflicts.

Some of the tips you should keep in mind to handle these situations are:

accept that each family has customs and talks with your partner about what you don’t like. Communication is the fundamental part of having a healthy and stable relationship.

Set your limits and analyze what you can accept and what not of what your partner’s family thinks or says about you. relationship.

If you have a mother-in-law who only criticizes you, express how you feel and put her assertiveness into practice.

If you always receive negative energies from the family from your couple You must establish a plan with your partner to know how to act in these cases, this will help both support each other and strengthen the relationship.

