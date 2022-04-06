How much money does Billie Eilish have? The surprising fortune of the young singer

Billie Eilish achieved fame, and therefore fortune too, in 2016 by performing the song Ocean Eyes and she loves to spend her money on very expensive brands of makeup, clothes and makeup.

The fortune of the singer of just 20 years is quite considerable, and here we tell you how much her bank account amounts to.

His rise to fame came in 2016, and with just over six years of a dizzying career, Billie Eilish adds $25 million.

The song Ocean Eyes, which was recorded in October 2015, was the single that catapulted Billie to fame by registering more than 10 million views in a short period. Several record labels immediately wanted to buy the rights to the single, which was released worldwide by Darkroom and InterScope Records.

Additionally, Billie Eilish was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year and Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year. It is not for less. She is the star with the most songs on the US Hot 100 chart simultaneously!

billie eilish She has more than 72 million followers on her Instagram account, and there she shows off all the luxury accessories she buys with her fortune.

Billie Eilish writes songs for movies, offers tours, concerts and sells a lot of merchandise. But that is not all. billie eilish he has also done promotional commercials for Adobe Creative Cloud. In addition, he has done collaborations with brands such as Berhska.