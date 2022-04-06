How much did Keanu Reeves earn for his role in The Matrix?

Big-budget action franchises that span multiple sequels are a surefire way for all the actors, cast, and crew involved to enjoy good pay for their work. This is because these films are often global phenomena grossing hundreds of millions of dollars, sometimes well over a billion. Such is the case of Matrixstarring Keanu Reeves.

One of the highest-grossing non-superhero franchises in history has been The Matrix. How much did the protagonist of the film earn, Keanu Reevesfor these movies? Let’s find out!

How much did he earn from the “Matrix” movies?

While the exact figure has not been released, there are reports that the star, who has seen a resurgence in recent years, earned between $12 million and $14 million in base salary for her role in Matrix: Resurrections.

This can also include an “ending” clause, like the first movie of Matrixwhich premiered in 1999. Keanu Reeves He earned a whopping $10 million for his part in the film, which grossed $460 million and had a budget of $63 million.

Thanks to the final 10% clause in that movie, Keanu Reeves grossed about $35 million in earnings for the film.

However, it is well known that Keanu did not keep that huge sum and instead chose to distribute the money among the special effects team that worked on the film. The Canadian actor attributed much of the success of Matrix to the film’s cutting-edge graphic design and wanted to spread the love to the crew to let them know their work was appreciated.

Apparently, Keanu Reeves also received a base salary of 15 million for Matrix Reloaded and matrix revolutionsbut also opted for a final 15% clause on those films.

He also reportedly doled out some of his profits from the two sequels to the special effects team.

Altogether it is assumed that Keanu Reeves gave away about $80 million of the $114 million he made from the three Hollywood movies. Matrix. Staying with about 34 million dollars in his bank account. Not bad really.

Do you remember what other movies he has participated in Keanu Reeves?