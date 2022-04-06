How many Oscars does Denzel Washington have and how many times has he been nominated for Oscars?

Second of three children from a Protestant family, Denzel Hayes Washington, Jr. is one of the best actors in movie history. Born in Mount Vernon (New York) in 1954, the veteran African-American actor is one of the great interpreters of the last decades. His versatility has led him to assume roles of all kinds and in all possible situations.

After beginning studies in journalism in the seventies, her acting career began on stage, although it soon went to the small screen with television productions. The most prominent, the series ‘Hospital’ in which he played the role of Dr. Philip Chandler for six seasons.

in the late nineties he was beginning to be one of the great stars of Hollywood. In 1987 she stars ‘Cry Freedom‘, a film with which he got his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. On 1989 wins the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in ‘Times of glory’.

Washington’s success continued in the 1990s, a decade in which he earned critical acclaim and respect. Her interpretation of Malcolm X in the homonymous film It brings him an Oscar nomination for best actor. Later he would participate in 1993 with Tom Hanks in ‘philadelphia’.

His career continued with hits like ‘The Pelican Brief’, ‘The Preacher’s Wife’, ‘Fallen’, ‘The Bone Collector’ or ‘Hurricane Carter’, in which he got another Oscar nomination. In 2001 he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris in ‘Training Day’. On this occasion he would receive a new Oscar for Washington, this time for best actor.

Since then, Washington has continued to make a multitude of films. Among them: ‘John Q’, ‘American Gangster’, ‘The Book of Eli’, ‘2 Guns’, ‘The Flight’, ‘The Equalizer’ or ‘The Magnificent Seven’, ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq’ among others. In addition, in 2021 he has starred in the film ‘The tragedy of Macbeth’, for which he has also been nominated for best actor. He has also directed several films, including the critically acclaimed ‘Fences’, nominated for an Oscar for best picture in 2016.

How many Oscars and how many nominations does Denzel Washington have?

Washington has been nominated for best supporting actor twice: ‘Cry Freedom’ and ‘Times of Glory’, winning the Oscar with the second one. As best actor he has been nominated five times: ‘Malcolm X’, ‘Hurricane Carter’, ‘Training Day’, ‘The Flight’, ‘Fences’, ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’ and ‘The tragedy of Macbeth’. He has won the Oscar only once in this category, for ‘Training Day’. Lastly, it has an Oscar nomination for best picture for ‘Fences’. He is the African-American actor with the most nominations in the history of the Oscar Awards, a total of 10 adding all the categories.

washington has won two Golden Globes and another honorary Golden Globein addition to a multitude of nominations, also among the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Tony Awards and Emmy Awards. His success has crossed borderswith triumph at the Berlin and San Sebastián International Film Festivals.