How is the millionaire life of Reese Witherspoon at 46 years old

Reese witherspoon She became the richest actress in the world thanks to her Hello Sunshine media company. Reese, born in New Orleans, turns 46 with a net worth of 400 million dollars and a future full of possibilities ahead. What is known about her life as a millionaire?

What is Reese Witherspoon’s net worth and how did she become America’s richest actress?

In accordance with Forbes, The actress, producer and entrepreneur is already worth $400 million—she earns between $20 million and $40 million a year. Thanks to this she is considered one of the highest paid actresses in hollywood since 2000.





One of his best paychecks was with the movie afraid, 1996, where he won $200,000. Three years later it was $250,000 per Cruel Intentions and with Legally Blonde 2 he took $15 million.

Thus, his base salary per film is the modest amount of 15 million dollars. To date, he has $250 million in total from the movies. Even without counting the fact that with The Morning Show —the program you have with Jennifer Aniston for Apple TV—won $1.25 million per episode. It is one of the largest amounts of money that has been given to an actor per episode.

As for his media company, Hello Sunshine, in August 2021 he announced that he would sell it to another media company owned by former Disney executives Kevin Meyer and Tom Staggs for $900 million.

“Today we take a huge step in partnering with Blackstone, which will help us come up with stories with women who impacted history. I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our future,” Reese wrote.

The actress still keeps an 18% stake in the property and can collect $120 million from the sale, according to Forbes.

Reese Witherspoon’s millionaire homes

When it comes to real estate, Reese is no slouch either. In 2014, she spent $12.7 million on a house in the Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles neighborhood. She later sold it in 2016 for less than $20 million, but the buyer didn’t show up until 2020, buying it for $17 million.

The various properties he owns are in Nashville, Tennessee; he has a multi-million dollar mansion in the Bahamas and spent $6.25 million on a house in Malibu.

Now his current residence is for sale—in $25 million—, located in Brentwood, Los Angeles. This 1993 house with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms was purchased by Reese for $16 million in 2020 and together with her husband Jim Toth They did multiple renovations.

It also has a pool, barbecue, spa, library and ‘walk-in’ closets.

And he has a clothing brand, Draper James

Thanks to the clothing brand Draper James, Reese acquires a little more profit. Though it’s unknown what she does or how much money she makes, the actress loves showing off a few of her chosen outfits (and how great they look on petite women!) on social media.