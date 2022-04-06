Holidays on board: how is the rest on luxury yachts to celebrate or spend the summer

Luxury boats offer privacy and almost total freedom of movement, which goes beyond coasts and islands (Ahoy Club)

The pandemic amplified a trend that was already a classic among the jet set. Between exclusive Hollywood parties and sports seasons, it is common for celebrities to seek rest aboard a luxury yacht . From the chosen by Leonardo Dicaprio to the ships that have sheltered Jay-Z and Justin Bieber Several boats are available to those who have the money to rent them.

While for decades the golden vacations of the tycoons focused on their own large sailboats, with which each owner competed in eccentricity, today, from sports figures, fashion and even the jet set, they have promoted a similar new business to the popular rental platform Airbnb, which has already been all the rage in Spain in recent seasons.

The platform Ahoy Clubrepresented by The Trust Collections, for example, allows Search and compare 4,000 professionally crewed charter yachts worldwide. Everything is in one place for easy selection and price comparison. From 15m (50ft) to over 100m (330ft), they offer the full size range, where there is something for everyone.

the french platform SamBoat offers private boat rentals. In four years it has tripled the number of transactions and has 22,000 boats available. The French Nicolas Cargou and Laurent Calando are the founders of this app that allows you to manage online reservations. “It all started in 2013, when I received Laurent for a job interview,” explains Cargou. “We both connected from the first moment and discovered that we were both convinced users of sharing economy platforms like Airbnb. We felt that this business model was the future”.

The Goose is Heidi Klum’s favorite yacht. It can accommodate up to ten guests in five elegant cabins (photo: Click&Boat)

France is precisely the one who has led this trend, but Spain became the leader of the proposal in the last season of the Mediterranean with 131,100 moorings, of which 68% are located on the Mediterranean coast.

To these platforms, were added Click&Boat, Sailogy and Sailsquare. In parallel, the statistics indicate that boat owners use them for a couple of weeks a year, so generating income from idle time became a temptation.

According to Click&Boat, in the first half of 2021, there was an increase of 71.37% in the number of reservations compared to pre-pandemic dates (2019).

As the proposal grows, the ideas multiply and now The boats allow budget flexibility according to what is sought and what can be done, and in this, the possibility of having an entire crew that includes, in addition to navigation specialists, a sommelier, a chef and other services to make the trip more enjoyable. .

On the other hand, boats offer almost total freedom of movement, which goes beyond coasts and islands. In fact, options with less ecological impact, such as catamarans and sailboats, allow sustainable travel even within parks and nature reserves .

In the first six months of 2021, luxury yacht bookings increased 71% compared to pre-pandemic dates (photo: Ahoy Club)

Maria del Mar Musciatti, Director of The Trust Collection said that “Although the idea of ​​renting private yachts to spend the summer in the luxury segment was always very established culturally in Europe, as a result of the pandemic we have noticed the growing trend in requests that have come to us from the Latin American luxury market. for those people who wanted and want to continue traveling with an optimal service, but also taking care of the bubble concept”.

what are the proposals

The proposal also knows no borders, since it can be rented anywhere in the world, it is done and paid for online. In addition, the different platforms offer a seasonal calendar that guides you to choose the most appropriate destinations to rent in the month of preference. At the same time, the platforms propose creators of interactive itineraries and generators of preferences. The most luxurious is not always the most desirable. A small alternative that allows you to circulate the rivers of the big cities, in addition to the small towns, can be a charming option for a different tripperhaps at the same price as accommodation on land.

&Beyond It is not offered as a platform, but rather has its own options, 14, all of which are extreme luxury. Big Nautifor example, is designed for 8 people, has 4 double cabins each with a private bathroom, and is available with a rate from 610 dollars per person. This “Multihull of the Year” award-winning catamaran is the perfect setting for an incredible getaway. It has a large bow deck and has a living room and additional sun loungers. The foredeck has easy direct access to an impressive saloon, a sky-lounge with panoramic views of the surroundings.

The Prana yacht, owned by the Atzaró hotel in Ibiza, has a sumptuous interior with 900 square meters. It has been chosen by Kim Kardashian, Rihana and Kate Hudson (Click&Boat)

The Goose is Heidi Klum’s favourite. He can accommodate up to ten guests in five elegant staterooms.including a master suite with a private study. It has a lounge with a cocktail bar and a small informal dining room. It can host up to 100 people for events with the ship docked.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is a fan of the 55 meter Mustique. He can accommodate up to 12 guests in his six cabins.. The yacht’s classically styled interior, designed by Dee Robinson, is finished in mahogany paneling with marble and glass. His rent apart from $272,309 per week.

On her last birthday Jennifer Lopez spent her special day aboard the 85.1 meter superyacht Valerie. She was joined by her boyfriend Ben Affleck. Your stylish interiors Reymond Langton they can accommodate up to 17 guests served by 27 crew members. Guests can arrive by helicopter thanks to the heliport touch and goand they have plenty to keep you entertained on board with a 20-foot pool and multiple hot tubsoutdoor dining and lounge areas, and cocktail bars. The yacht is for sale for 110 million euros, although it can also be rented .

The Flying Fox yacht became famous in 2021, when Beyonce and Jay-Z vacationed on it for a few weeks Click&Boat)

music icons Beyonce and Jay-Z opt for the most expensive charter yacht in the world, the 136-meter Flying Fox that sails the French Riviera . The couple have a lot of experience sailing large superyachts, having already done so with the 95.2m Lürssen Kismet and the 107m Benetti Lana, but Flying Fox is their weakness. It has a 12-meter swimming pool, an observation lounge with skylights designed for stargazing, a cinema, a diving center and a spa spread over two floors, equipped with a sauna and cryosauna, as well as professional therapists.. Meals on board are also a pleasure thanks to the Teppanyaki grill, rotisserie oven, barbecue and tandoori oven. A total of 25 guests and 54 crew members can be accommodated. The weekly rental rate starts at 3,000,000 euros.

kim kardashian and a handful of his clan were faithful to the pranathe phinisi largest Indonesian restaurant in the world, but it is far from traditional. Property of the Atzaró hotel in Ibiza, it has a sumptuous interior with 900 square meters of living space spread over four decks. kim kardashian she makes the most of her time on board by cruising the paradise islands of Komodo National Park and was photographed jumping from the bowsprit. Onboard excursions can also include rooftop yoga, a trip to the onboard spa, and a movie under the stars. For any fan of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Prana makes an appearance on season 16 of the reality show, episode 3. Rent is a bit more modest, starting at $15,000 a night.

