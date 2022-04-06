HBO Max is working on two series derived from Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Sherlock Holmes’

Related news

hbo max and Warner Bros. They want to build a universe of Sherlock Holmes in film and television, following in the footsteps of other franchises such as batman, the suicide squad or Itemwhich will be executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey of Team Downey.

According to rumors in Hollywood, both companies would be working on two series derived from Warner Bros. films based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), where Robert Downey Jr. himself plays Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law played Dr. John Watson, his faithful friend and companion in adventures.

Unlike the series derived from batman and the suicide squadwhich are carried out by well-known characters, these two spin offs Developing they will be focused on new characters that we don’t know yetsince they will be entered in Sherlock Holmes 3pending release.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes, a successful franchise for Warner Bros.

The movie Sherlock Holmes has proven to be a hit for Warner Bros., grossing over $524 million worldwide and starting with a budget of $90 million. its sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows obtained a similar result, raising 543 million dollars.

The third film was scheduled to be released in 2020, but its release date was delayed and it is still unknown when it will hit theaters. However, both Robert Downey Jr. and the director of this third installment Dexter Fletcher publicly expressed their commitment to the production and Taking into account the history of success that precedes the franchise, it is a matter of time before the final opening day is announced.

