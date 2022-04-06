Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will include wonderful cameos

James Gunn announces the filming of several cameos for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 that will make fans happy

Details surrounding the final film in the trilogy remain under wraps, but James Gunn has not been cut when advancing the elements of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. The director has stated that this third installment will be «the last time people see” the current lineup of the Guardians, and gave a direct “yes” when asked if one of the characters will die in the next film. She has also been showing cryptic updates on how the shooting is going, with images of various dolls of rick and morty that a mysterious member of the team is giving him.

Precisely, yesterday’s image of those dolls was accompanied by news that fans of the franchise and the director were already waiting for. On your tweetGunn commented that they were shooting “some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans.” It is not the first time that the director has included cameos in his films, since he almost always manages to get friends of his, like Nathan Fillion or the director and producer of Troma Lloyd Kaufman, participate with some small paper. In addition to the ubiquitous Stan Lee that accompanied the movies Marvel Studios Until his death, we have had Sylvester Stallone, Michelle Yeoh, Michael Rosenbaum or Miley Cyrus making cameos from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Still, it remains to be seen what kind of surprise cameos are pulled from Gunn and the Guardian team. However, the fact that these cameos are for «true Guardians fans» is certainly interesting, and implies that the film could feature some big characters from the original Marvel comics. Remember that the team’s lineup in the movies is very different from the original 1969 Guardians.

Although some of the aforementioned actors will reprise their roles in Vol. 3, the trilogy looks poised to add more new names to the ensemble. It is rumored that the legendary actor kevin bacon will be involved in an upcoming Marvel Studios project, with one of the impending Guardians of the Galaxy entries being the most likely landing spot. the actor of X Men First generation he has stated in the past that he would “love the idea” of joining the franchise.