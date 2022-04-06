‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ breaks a world record previously held by ‘The Grinch’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 It has already broken a world record, despite the fact that its premiere is still more than a year away.

The long-awaited superhero sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper, is currently in production.

Director James Gunn gave fans an update on the behind-the-scenes progress of filming, stating that the high-budget space movie had set a new world record in the field of makeup.

“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that #GotGVol3 officially broke the world record for ‘most prosthetic makeup created for a single production’ yesterday,” she wrote.

The previous record holder was the adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas of Dr. Seuss in the year 2000, in which Jim Carrey participated wrapped in an elaborate green suit to play the protagonist, the Grinch.

“Congratulations guys!” Gun added. “Thank you for keeping practical effects alive!”

To date, little information has been published on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Will Poulter will appear in the film as Adam Warlock, a popular character from Marvel comics.

Chukwudi Iwuji, who recently appeared in the DC Comics miniseries peacemakeralso joined the cast of Guardians as a character as yet unnamed.

The film opens in theaters on May 5, 2023.