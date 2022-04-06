Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 already broke a world record

James Gunn had a great 2021 thanks to the premiere of The Suicide Squad – 91% and started very well this year with Peacemaker – 86%, whose second season was confirmed before the premiere of the final episode. The director became one of the biggest names for DC adaptations with Warner Bros., but he still has some unfinished business with Marvel and the team he made famous with Guardians of the Galaxy. 91%. The third installment will be released next year and although we have not seen any official images, the creator assures that the production has already broken a world record.

Keep reading: James Gunn confirms the arrival of new characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special

The Guardians of the Galaxy are a very famous group in comics, but those who have only seen the Marvel movies or series did not have much knowledge about them or their importance in various sagas. Gunn was in charge of adapting these characters and he did it so well that they became audience favorites. The first film came at an ideal time for the brand, as it helped introduce races, villains and narratives set in space, as well as having a lighter tone carried by pop culture and music from the 70’s and 80’s.

After defeating Thanos it became clear that stronger threats exist in the universe and the Guardians are a great way to address this. The film also helped completely change the careers of Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana, who already had experience with aliens and the difficulties of showing them on the big screen thanks to her work on Avatar. 83%.

Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% was not as well received as the first film, it did help to advance the personal history of the protagonists a lot and left us with several unresolved narrative lines that will soon have their own closure. Without a doubt, the most interesting point is the arrival of Adam Warlock, who will be played by Will Poulter and who will change many things for the UCM.

You may also like: James Gunn says that the Guardians of the Galaxy are not superheroes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be very important to Marvel’s Phase 4 for many reasons. On the one hand, it will mark the farewell of several characters, either because they die or simply because they no longer have so much importance within the saga; and on the other, it will surely leave a mark for a future villain that will affect other heroes of the franchise. In addition, Gunn also hopes to close his cycle with the company and will be free to take his leave as he sees fit.

For now, and following Marvel’s tradition of not revealing much, we don’t have any great details about the movie, but that doesn’t stop the theories from already starting to circulate. Surely after the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and especially after the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder, where the Guardians will also appear, we will have more rumors and speculation about the latest installment. For now, all we know is thanks to James Gunn, who in his social networks publishes subtle advances about the filming. The most recent is that the film has already broken a world record thanks to its makeup work:

I just heard from our makeup folks at LegacyEffects that yesterday Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 officially broke the world record for “the most makeup applications created for a single production” (beating The Grinch). Congratulations! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!

Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production” (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2022

This is not just anything, because the story requires the creation of several alien races, each with distinctive elements, either because of the color of their skin, such as Gamora or Nebula, or because they have different bodies that can include antennas, more or less fingers etc. Knowing that this is being done in a practical way to give it realism instead of using CGI is something that fans always appreciate.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 It will show the result of the battle with Thanos and surely also how this new Gamora adapts from another timeline that does not remember her time with the team, her work as a heroine or her love for Peter Quill / Star-Lord. It will be interesting to know what Gunn will do with the character of Adam Warlock, as he is one of the most popular characters but also one of the most difficult to adapt. In the comics, the character is artificially created to serve as a perfect being, but as he knows the world and travels through space he becomes a more powerful entity with a very complex and sometimes contradictory morality. In the movies, Adam was created by Ayesha to get revenge on the Guardians after they tricked her into escaping her planet.

don’t leave without reading: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn says he feels sad about the end of the saga