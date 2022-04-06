Get this game for free on Xbox for a limited time

During these last few months, those from Redmond have been offering an interesting amount of backwards compatible games for free download through the Microsoft Store. Although, some titles have required an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but in other cases we have been able to add them to our library without any type of requirement, as is the recent case of Crackdown 1 and 2. But now In addition to these two free Xbox games, Microsoft is offering Gold users from Brazil a backwards compatible game that users from other regions can easily add to our library.

On this occasion, and for a limited time, Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can get hold of Free Cloning Clyde through the Brazil Microsoft Store. This Xbox 360 game, developed by NinjaBee in association with J. Kenworthy Games, can also be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S thanks to backward compatibility. Before showing you a brief description of the game, we remind you that Microsoft is giving away money to spend on the Xbox Store for the 2022 Spring Sale.

Get this free Xbox game for a limited time: Cloning Clyde

Dear Clyde, do you have your twenty dollars yet? I was thinking if you did, you could buy this cool set and still have money left over for one of Kenn’s cool action figures. That would be great and help me a lot. I was just commenting. Hang in there, Clyde.