Get out of the way, Meryl Streep! Wanda returns to TV and debuts as an actress

Wanda Nara not stop Own makeup brand with a local in a famous national shopping mall, commercial arrangements with fast food chains, alleged romances with bodyguards and now her return to TV with Adrian Suar, Gustavo Bermudez and Andrew Parrabetter known as Pablo Escobar in the Pattern of Evil.

The botinera’s participation will be in the series “Los Protectores”, broadcast by Star+. As nowadays everything happens through social networks, more precisely through Instagram, Wanda published, on her own account, a post in which she appears conversing with the characters who came together to save her business in the field of soccer. Although details of the character that Zaira’s sister will play have not yet been given. From what can be seen in the published video, it seems that she is a very important businesswoman in the soccer environment. the blonde it has a crossover with “El Mago”, Suar’s character.

Nara transcribed in his publication a part of the dialogue he carries out with Suar, Bermúdez and Parra: “If El Mago behaves and leaves room for a conversation with his partners, something may come of it with #losprotectores If they didn’t pay much attention I’ll tell them, they They are the ones who make sure that soccer players don’t send anything to each other and comply with everything. Shall we give the Magician a chance to do business? What do they say?”

Wanda’s chapter in The Protectors

“We are about to travel to Europe and we wanted to know if we can make a deal with you,” “El Mago”, Suar’s character, tells Wanda, to which she replies: “You can leave it to your colleagues to explain to me too, because I already know you, the chamuyo Mago”. And the programming manager of El Trece follows: “I don’t know why he throws me such a bad vibe.” There he clarifies that “you had a couple of misplaced things (…)”, and he defends himself by saying that “it was a misunderstanding”.

“Wanda Wanda, even television describes reality. That you are what we all see, a grossa,” was one of the hundreds of comments from Wanda’s followers who were the first to be happy about participating in “The Protectors.” They also asked that she continue in more episodes of fiction: “Seeeeee I’m dying to see Wanda …. in the next chapters and that she continue”.