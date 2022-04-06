Fury of Teo Gutiérrez and Dudamel: Boca despises Deportivo Cali after the defeat in Libertadores

From Boca Juniors they detracted from the victory of Deportivo Cali 2-0 for the Copa Libertadores.

Strikers Writing April 06, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Deportivo Cali imposed conditions last night and ended up getting a 2-0 win against Boca Juniors in Colombia.

But the truth is that the coach of the Argentine team, Sebastián Battaglia, demerited the cast of Rafael Dudamel and stated that they won because of the stopped ball.

“We were playing a correct game, it was quite even, and a stopped ball ends up opening it up. In the first half we had two or three situations, the same as them, but ours were the clearest. In the second half it was a game that nothing happened”, he stressed in the first instance.

He added: “There are always things to improve, if we had opened the scoreboard, the game would have been different, it would have changed. Today (for this Tuesday) the situations we had we could not specify. You have to improve in the game and maintain the intensity for most of the game”.

And he continued with the ball stopped: “It became an important tool that defines matches, and it has been hitting us, not only today, but we have already had some complications. We must keep working on it”.

“At the end of the day we leave with a defeat that hurts us a lot. In football, everything can be matched and anything can happen. On the pitch it’s 11 against 11. We do have the demand for what Boca means and the demand for the Cup”, he finished.