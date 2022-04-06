From WWE star to Hollywood and… could he be president of the USA? – FayerWayer

A beloved Hollywood actor: Dwayne Johnson – aka “The Rock” -. He had already been dragging fans since the 90’s, because he first conquered the WWE ring. And whether it’s because of the movies he’s made with Disney, his role as a strong policeman in Fast and Furious, or his other appearances, the truth is that he’s a great professional and his charisma wins over the audience. world level. Will he give to be president? A survey gave him a no less than 46% approval to take that position in the US.

Let’s not forget that the actor Ronald Reagan became the 40th President of the United States. Can The Rock?

His first film appearance was more than 20 years ago, when he landed a small role in “The Mummy Returns.” However, her story began much earlier. The WWE, the possibility of going to the CIA, of being an athlete. Now fiction directs him to the White House, with details that could turn this into reality. Yes, and it’s not a movie, although yes, but no. We explain to you.

The story of the Rock: it deserved a series

A series, which is already in its second season, tells the story of The Rock. This is “Young Rock”, a production that reveals the actor’s origins, long before he was the star we know today. Dwayne Johnson was born in California in 1972. His father, Rocky, was a black Canadian wrestler, and his mother, Ata, was of Samoan descent, a category that represents less than 0.1% of Americans, The Guardian reported.

Although his family was quite special, his mother was descended from Samoan royalty and his father, reputedly, was the first African-American wrestling champion. Rocky made his way in a world that was hostile to him, so much so that he even wanted to portray him as a beaten slave, something he always refused.

From him, “Dewy” (nickname for Dwayne) learned to fight, but it brought him problems when he reached adolescence. At the age of 14, he was told that they should leave Hawaii and that unleashed the fury. His parents could not afford the rent of his house so they had to evict her, this made Dwayne will get mad and start showing up late, arguing with his parents and fighting.r, reported Infobae. His path was twisting in his school days.

From troubled teen to Hollywood star

His life was in a tailspin, he did some minor thefts, was in street fights and participated in check fraud. By the time he was 17, a judge sentenced him to community service. After that, and after the advice of a great professor, Johnson improved his grades and was able to access the University of Miami, joining the Miami Hurricanes. Although his goal was to get to the CIA, he discovered that with his grades he would not achieve it, so football and the NFL would be his best option.

Injuries and finding out he wasn’t good enough took him out of football. At 24 years old he had nowhere to go, it was at that moment when he thought about wrestling and taking the position as the heir to his father. Little time passed for the charismatic Dwayne to take the name “The Rock” or “The Rock”, by which he became known worldwide through WWE.

WWE

A small role in “The Return of the Mummy” in 2001 opened doors for him that he had not yet known, those of the cinema. This gave him an unusual popularity. From then on, many of us know his story: action movies, cute and funny roles with Disney, his role in the Fast and Furious saga and more.

A series between reality and fiction

“Young Rock” is a show that debuted in 2021 with high ratings. It tells the life of the actor. But there is fiction: the series is generated on the subject of a fictitious presidential campaign and has the voice of Johnson as the narrator. It is a comedy worth watching. What if it came true?

In fiction, by 2032 the political campaign to reach the White House continues at the same time that the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on March 15 and is available on HBO Max. A presidential campaign that could take place in real life, this because Dwayne Johnson expressed his interest in the race. “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that is what the people want. I really mean it, and I am not frivolous in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people,” he expressed.

The Independent has statements from Johnson along those lines: He says he would run for president if “that’s what the people want.” He has constantly manifested it.

rock

According to La Vanguardia, a survey by Pipsplay asked 30,000 people what their ideal movie star was to hold the most important position in the United States. In this survey, the former wrestler took 46% of the preferences, which is applied to the population of the United States that has the right to registerwould give him victory and could become the next president of the United States.

Could it become reality? Yes We Can for The Rock? What do you think of something like that?