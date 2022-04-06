From Jack Nicholson to Sophia Loren: Oscar winners who shot in Almería (1)

Evaristo Martinez



/

updated at 09:02 • 24 Mar. 2022

The oscar gala is the perfect alibi to talk about the relationship between the awards granted by the Hollywood Academy and the cinema shot in Almería. After recovering seven productions filmed in locations of the province that were made with the statuette, now we propose a review of more than 30 actors, actresses and directors who raised the award and who, at some point in their careers, they visited this land to get in front or behind the camera.

will be four deliveries For which figures such as Charlton Heston, Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Steven Spielberg, Ernest Borgnine, Christian Bale and Sophia Loren, among others, will parade. So grab some popcorn, here we come.

1. Jack Nicholson

For many years, sitting in the stalls with his characteristic sunglasses, Jack Nicholson has been one of the stars that has shone the most on the big night of Hollywood. And not just as a spectator. Up to three times he went on stage to collect an Oscar: two as protagonist (in 1976 by ‘Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus’by Milos Forman, and in 1998 by ‘Better… impossible’, directed by James L. Brooks) and another as a supporting actor (in 1984 by ‘The strength of love’again directed by Brooks).

Absent from screens since 2010, when he appeared in another James L. Brooks comedy, ‘How Do You Know If…?’ Nicholson once visited the province of Almería: went hand in hand michelangelo antonioni to roll ‘The reporter’, the title that follows ‘Chinatown’ in his filmography. She accompanied him in the cast the disappeared Mary Schneidera celebrity after the controversy ‘The last tango in Paris’.

‘The reporter’which competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, showed on the screen scenes from the city of Almería such as the Paseo, the Hotel Costasol, the Nicolás Salmerón Park, Pescadería, Retamar and the dunes of Cabo de Gata, as well as Rioja, Roquetas de Mar, Sorbas, Tabernas and Vera. The bullring of this last town appears in a prodigious sequence shot, one of the best in the history of cinema.

Jack Nicholson and Maria Schneider in a still from El Reportero.

2.Anthony Quinn

The Mexican Anthony Quinn became the first actor of Hispanic origin to win an Oscar: he did it as a supporting actor in 1953 for ‘Long live Zapata!’, by Elia Kazan, in which he played Eufemio Zapata, brother of Emiliano, one of the leaders of the Mexican revolution. He repeated four years later by raising the statuette for another historical figure, Paul Gauguin, in the biopic on Van Gogh ‘The Madman with Red Hair’ by Vincente Minnelli.

And I would still receive two more nominations in his careeralready as a leading actor: in 1958 by Wild Wind by George Cukorand in 1965 by Zorba the Greek by Michael Cacoyannis.

already consecrated as one of the greats of Hollywood with his two Oscars under his armQuinn visited Almería twice during the sixties: first with the magna ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (David Lean, 1962), shot on location in the capital of Almería, Carboneras, Níjar and Tabernas, and later with ‘Lost Command (The Centurions)’ (Mark Robson, 1966), a war film that used scenarios in Almería, Adra, Tabernas and Viator.

During his visits to Almería, the charismatic actor was seen around the city, whether in a tailor shop or in a bar. “It was common to see Anthony Quinn, who lived on the Zapillo beach, park his black Cadillac at the door of the Castilla – where the Remasa building is today – take a bicycle out of the trunk and go with it to the Kiosko on July 18 to have a few beers with doctors Domingo Artés and Cristóbal Gómez, and Anthony Quayle… and with me, given my very close relationship with Dr. Artés -Tito Mino- he signed me up”, he wrote in LA VOZ the missed Fausto Romero-Miura.

And at least on a couple of occasions went to the bulls in the bullring on Avenida de Vilches: they say that in one of them he ended up in the police station together French actor Alain Delonhis co-star in ‘Lost Command’, after being reprimanded by the police for wanting to change the layout in the middle of the celebration.

Alain Delon and Anthony Quinn in a still from Lost Command (The Centurions).

3. Sean Connery

He managed to get rid of the three most famous figures of international espionage to become a stellar presence that elevated any production, either as a protagonist or as a secondary. It was in this category, that of supporting actor, for which Sean Connery received the only nomination of his career. Enough to win the Oscar. Brian de Palma gave him a wonderful role, that of the unforgettable Jim Malone from ‘The Untouchables of Elliot Ness’.

Shortly after collecting the Hollywood Academy Award, Connery returned to Almería for the fifth time in his career to become thanks to steven spielberg in the father of the archaeologist with the whip and the Fedora. His journey through the locations of the land of the Indalo (Almería capital, Mónsul, Tabernas, Rodalquilar…) in ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ would your ultimate adventure in a province where he also filmed ‘The Hill’ (Sidney Lumet, 1965), ‘Shalako’ (Edward Dmytryk, 1968), ‘The Wind and the Lion’ (John Milius, 1975) and ‘Never Say Never’ (Irvin Kershner, 1983)his last time as 007.





Sean Connery in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.



4. George C Scott

never liked awards George C. Scott, one of the strongest presences in North American cinema. He received his first Oscar nomination as a supporting actor for ‘Anatomy of a Murder’ (Otto Preminger, 1959) and his second, in the same category, for ‘The Hustler’ (Robert Rossen, 1961). He rejected his candidacy but would opt for the award again, already as a leading actor, in 1971 for “Patton” by Franklin J. Schaffner. And there he did win it, although she did not go to pick it up because, according to what he said, she was not attracted to the idea of ​​competing with colleagues by profession.

The biopic of the North American military is another of the great films filmed in Almería: the team toured the Tabernas Desert and its Castle, the dunes of Cabo de Gata and its Salinas and enclaves of Almería capital, from the Nicolás Salmerón Park to the Cerro de San Cristóbal passing through the Plaza de la Catedralwhere 400 soldiers and 700 extras gathered and the garden area and the fountain had to be removed to introduce dozens of tanks and vehicles.

After winning the Oscar, Scott would return briefly to shoot sequences on the Ricaveral highway in a car for Endless Fugue (Richard Fleischer, 1971). And later he would receive a fourth nomination: as leading actor in ‘Anatomy of a hospital’ (Arthur Hiller, 1971).

He also embodied the general again: this time for the small screen in ‘Patton’s Last Days’telefilm directed in 1986 by veteran Delbert Mann.

In the Plaza de la Catedral de Almería, George C. Scott, on the left, as Patton in the film of the same name.

5. Jack Palance

With ‘Sudden Fear’ (David Miller, 1952), a suspenseful drama, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the first time. In that category he repeated his candidacy in the emotional western ‘Deep Roots’ (George Stevens, 1953). He would not be nominated again, again as a secondary, until his nineties. And then Jack Palance, the man with the stony face, won the Oscar for a comedy, ‘City Cowboys’ (Ron Underwood, 1991). For posterity remains the way in which she proved to be in shape after collecting the award: doing push-ups with one hand on stage.

Long before receiving the applause of his colleagues in the profession, Jack Palance became a regular at the cinema shot in Almería between the end of the 60s and the beginning of the 70s; above all he appeared in westerns in which his physique, silhouetted against the arid landscape of the province (especially of taverns) fit perfectly: ‘Wages to kill’ (Sergio Corbucci, 1968), ‘The desperate’ (Henry Levin, 1969), ‘The companions’ (Sergio Corbucci, 1970), ‘In the West you can make… friend’ (Maurizio Lucidi, 1972), ‘Chato, the Apache’ (Michael Winner, 1972), ‘Tedeum’ (Enzo G. Castellari, 1972)…

In addition, he shot the very notable robbery film in landscapes of Almería ‘Las Vegas, 500 million’ (Antonio Isasi-Isasmendi, 1968) and the adventure movie ‘Pride of Kindred’ (John Frankenheimer, 1971).

6. David Lean

Until on eleven occasions the British David Lean aspired to the Oscar (three as screenwriter, one as editor and seven as director); He ended up winning it twice, both for his work behind the camera: in 1958 for ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ and in 1963 for ‘Lawrence of Arabia’.

The epic film based on the life of British officer TE Lawrence took seven of the ten Academy Awards he was vying for. Today, 60 years after its premiere, remains the best film shot in Almería.

At the end of his career, Lean returned to Almería in 1989 to look for locations for ‘Nostromo’, the film that he wanted to shoot based on the novel by Joseph Conrad. After years of preparations, The director of ‘Doctor Zhivago’ died in 1991 at the age of 83 without having managed to give the first stroke of the crank.

David Lean, in an image included in the documentary Nostromo: The Impossible Dream of David Lean, from TCM.

7.Sophia Loren

With ‘Two Women’ (Vittorio De Sica, 1960) he became the first actress to win an Oscar for a film shot in a language other than English and formed an iconic couple with Marcello Mastroianni, your soulmate. With whom he starred in twelve feature films, including the brilliant ‘Yesterday, today and tomorrow’ (Vittorio De Sica, 1963) and ‘A particular day’ (Ettore Scola, 1977).

When he was already a shining star thanks to films like ‘El Cid’ (Anthony Mann, 1961), ‘The Fall of the Roman Empire’ (Anthony Mann, 1964), ‘Marriage Italian Style’ (Vittorio De Sica, 1964) -for which she got a second nomination for best actress-‘Arabesque’ (Stanley Donen, 1966), ‘The Countess of Hong Kong’ (Charles Chaplin, 1967) and ‘The Sunflowers’ (Vittorio De Sica, 1970), Sophia Loren shot sequences of ‘White, red and…’ for a week in Almería by Alberto Lattuada, in which he shared plans with Adriano Celentano, Fernando Rey and Juan Luis Galiardo.

In the film, which shows locations in the capital of Almería such as the Port, the Regiones neighbourhood, the Provincial Hospital and Cabo de Gata and its dunes in addition to Turrillas, Loren plays a young woman who decides to take the habit after losing her boyfriend in an accident. but that he will not be able to avoid falling in love during his work in a hospital.

In November 2017, Sophia Loren returned to the province to collect at the Maestro Padilla Auditorium the honorary award ‘Almería, Land of Cinema’ during the closing gala of the XVI Almería International Film Festival. A visit in which he also discovered his name on the Paseo de las Estrellas in front of the Cervantes Theater.