Friends: the unusual reason why Reese Witherspoon did not want to return to the series

A few months ago, the cast of friends‘ reunited 17 years after the end of the hit sitcom and the special they did for HBO Max was a real hit and reinvigorated the show’s popularity.

Throughout the 10 seasons that the successful sitcom was on the air, fans were able to enjoy the presence of various guest stars who passed through the series. Talented actors like Robin Williams, Billy Cristal, Brad Pitt, Tom Seleck, Bruce Willis, and George Clooney all came through the show. Actresses such as Julia Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate also participated.

Last week we reviewed the story behind the appearance of Brad Pitt in the series and now we will review all the details behind the participation of Reese witherspoon and the reasons why he did not want to continue appearing in the successful sitcom.

Witherspoon played Jill Green, Rachel’s sister, during two episodes of the sixth season of ‘friends‘. Her role was that of a very spoiled young woman who first wants to imitate her older sister’s (Rachel) bohemian life in New York when her parents decide to stop paying her every whim.

A situation that Rachel is initially proud of but that ends in the worst way when she discovers that her sister wants to seduce Ross. They even kiss, although Ross later explains to Rachel that it was only for a few seconds because he knew that if he continued he would never be able to get back together with Rachel in the future.

Although initially the writers had thought that this character would only appear in those two chapters, the good reception he had in the audience forced them to write more chapters in which Jill appeared. However, when it was proposed to Reese she turned down the invitation, so they had to rewrite the script so that it would be Rachel’s other sister, Amy, played by Christina Applegate, who would visit the group of friends.

For years everyone took it for granted that Reese witherspoon he did not return to the series because his schedule prevented him from doing so. However, some time ago the real reason why the actress did not want to continue in the successful sitcom was known.

Reese he confessed that he hated the experience because it scares him to perform in front of a live audience. “That’s why I’ve never done it again. They asked me to come back and I had to say no. I just couldn’t. I was terrified when we filmed,” she recalled. Reesewho obviously does not consider the possibility of doing theater for this very reason.

