The challenges and missions of the week 3 of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 04/07/2022 at 15:00 CEST. As has been customary for quite some time, at Meristation we tell you which is each challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 2: leaked missions Week 3

Use an elevator in Chonker Circuit and Control Cavern (0/2) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Search chests and ammo boxes at OI Outposts (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Modify a vehicle with the Deflector (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents 30 meters or more away with the revolver (0/100) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in Synapse Station or The Daily Bugle (0/75) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Make a gesture within 10 meters of a character (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Get shields using consumables (0/50) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Upgrade a weapon at an upgrade bench (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with a legendary weapon (0/150) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 20.10the second of Chapter 3 Season 2. As we discussed above, these challenges and missions will be available from Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem.

In Meristation you will have guides for each and every one of these challenges as soon as they are active in the game. In the meantime, we remind you that you can visit our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide to learn all the secrets of the game, such as how to get the Doctor Strange skin, which weapon is the best, or how to complete all the missions.

