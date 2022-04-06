Fortnite raises $144 million in total for Ukraine

Since the invasion of Ukraine began, dozens of companies have collaborated with the cause in many ways. Fortnite has been one of these that has contributed to the country, disabling currency transactions from the Fortnite store in Russia for example. But one of the biggest contributions battle royale has made has been donating all the revenue the game generated to Ukraine.

For several weeks Fortnite has been raising money to donate to those affected by the war in this country, reaching an impressive amount of $144 million raised. The money will go to different NGOs that are helping Ukraine overcome the difficulties of the war and its consequences.

Our sincerest thanks to everyone who has joined in our humanitarian support for those affected by the war in Ukraine. With the Fortnite community and @Xboxwe have raised 144 million dollars for @DirectRelief, @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen pic.twitter.com/HoEiCJFVm8 — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) April 4, 2022

This has been communicated by Fortnite Spain on its official Twitter account with the following message: “ Our sincere thanks to all who have joined in our humanitarian support for those affected by the war in Ukraine.”

This collaboration has been hand in hand with Xbox and Unicef, World Food Programme, Direct Relief, UNHCR and Word Central Kitchen will be the organizations in charge of helping the most disadvantaged.