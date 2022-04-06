Fortnite: Darth Vader could come to Fortnite, according to a leak

Chen he started Fortnite Chapter 3, we set out to count how many collaborations the game will make during its First Season alone. Well, we agreed, because we didn’t count on the cunning of Fortnite, with the fact that there would be times when more than one collaboration would arrive a week and in which we would have to be aware of their rumors, like this one that is sure to happen. Darth Vader could be among a batch of Star Wars skins coming soon to the game.

Fortnite leakers are reaching a new level of cynicism. Sure, collaborations were leaking a few weeks in advance, or is this the extreme case of Naruto, whose crossover we knew about for many months before and whose skins that everyone asks for and no one uses. But aside from those exceptions, leaks used to be barely known. a few days before its release.

But “No Build” modethe game-changer that gave it a breath of fresh air and caused so many players who had left the island to return, as well as many others who did not dare to play, to give it a try, it was leaked from months before the second season even started. So much so that we didn’t think it was a real leak.

A similar case is now. iFireMonkeyor as some like to say, “the HYPEX it’s not HYPEX“, I closely watched the working screens of Epic Games during the event of Unreal Engine State, in which Unreal Engine 5 was introduced. In them you can see the top secret projects of the game. And in one of them you can see a folder labeled as “C3S3_VADER”which would be easily translated as “Chapter 3, Season 3: Vader”.

This would coincide with the other more or less recent leak in which animations to use four different Lightsabers in-game as Mythic weapons. So Fortnite could be thinking of joining the hype of the launch of the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi dedicating a good part of his game to starwarsso here is our theory about it.

The Rebellion is the theme of this episode. Players will be able to weaken the Imagined Orderso to gain ground, they will summon the Galactic Empire. Darth Vader and other Star Wars villains will come to support the I HEARD, while the Rebels will do it to combat it. It sounds quite logical and according to the narrative line that Fortnite has taken so far, don’t you think? So, in short, It is very possible that Vader will arrive, but it will not be during this season, but next.