‘Fortnite’ brings back the mystery at Croft Manor: here’s a guide

Tomb Raider’s time in Fortnite is still far from over. While Lara Croft briefly joined the game in 2021, there’s a new mystery in Croft Manor that only you, the player, can solve.

But if you’ve been playing Fortnite for a while, you’ll know that Croft Manor isn’t exactly a location found on the Chapter 3 map. So where is Croft Manor? Here is a step by step guide to complete the quest related to the Croft estate.

Source: Epic GamesWhere is Croft Manor? It’s time to use creative mode.

Fortnite players know that the Tomb Raider family home isn’t on the map, so where is it? When the crossover event originally dropped in March 2021, the mansion was a featured map available for players to explore in creative mode.

While the map was long removed as a featured map for players, it is still available for those who wish to explore it. You can still access Croft Manor in creative mode with the code 0116-9392-3142.

At most, you and three of your friends can play this mystery, and since these missions are best done in a group, it’s time to gather your friends to venture into the mansion and uncover the mystery.

“Discover the source of mysterious distortions and reveal the secrets of Croft’s Manor,” says the description of the new mystery.

Fortnite brings this map back to celebrate the release of Unreal Engine 5 and the announcement of another Tomb Raider game.

Here is a walkthrough of Mystery at Croft Manor.

When you enter Croft Manor, you’ll notice that there are several locked doors throughout the room that you won’t be able to access until you’ve found various puzzle pieces.

In total, there are eight different puzzle pieces located around the map. To unlock them all, you’ll need to complete various puzzles and defeat enemies throughout the mansion.

To start, walk through the entrance and head to the stacked crates in the front right corner of the room. Jump on top of them to find a puzzle piece.

Then go up the sprawling staircase and through an archway to the left. Go right down that hallway and go through the last entrance on your right. Jump the boxes to the right and find a puzzle piece just inside the next doorway.

From here, completing the experience will require solving puzzles and attacking enemies. We’ve added a YouTube video (above) to help you better understand what you need to do to find all the puzzle pieces.

When the Mystery at Croft Manor experience originally debuted, players could earn a special Lara Croft spray as a reward once they completed all the puzzles. Unfortunately, there is no longer a prize to be won by completing it, but if you want to revisit a unique experience different from the game’s normal Battle Royale gameplay or no build mode, it’s definitely a must try.

