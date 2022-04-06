Former manager of La Liendra criticizes him for alleged debt – People – Culture

A new controversy took over social networks, this time, La Liendra’s statements regarding the sale of his Porsche truck have given rise to talk, mainly because it involved his ex-manager, Santiago Ospina, and his friend, Daiky Gamboa.

The content creator decided to tell what happened to his precious vehicle, according to him, at the request of his followers, who never understood why he had sold the Porsche shortly after buying it.

La Liendra assured that, after losing her Instagram account, she went through a difficult economic situationbecause he had to return money to his clients, but also because he decided to end his employment relationship with Santiago Ospina, who was his manager at the time.

(Also read: Maluma would have pushed a fan who apparently tried to record his girlfriend).

Photo: Instagram: @la_liendraa

“At that time I made a decision and that is that I wanted to stop working with my ex-manager, but to stop working with him, I had to pay him a very high sum of money from commissions that he never claimed“, he explained.

The influencer went on to say that, as his company went bankrupt, he proposed to Ospina to pay part of the commissions with a hotel in El Poblado, Medellínand the rest when his financial situation improved, but, supposedly, his former manager asked him to pay off the entire debt.

“Since he did not take out the commissions at the best time, he collected them at the worst time when I had nothing to pay him with“, he stated, in such a way that he had to sell his truck to be able to complete the commission money.

(Of interest: Video: Karol G and the mockery of Anuel AA who would appear in ‘Mami’).

What did the former manager of La Liendra answer?

Regarding the subject, Santiago Ospina did not remain silent and, although he did not want to enter into controversy, he clarified that the company had not gone bankrupt, since it was “exaggeratedly well” when he left.

“Everything I did in my life next to that boy I did with a boar love, without interest… It is not that at no time has the company gone bankrupt, the company was left extremely well, with an important liquidity issue while some issues were resolved, but liquidity, not bankruptcyOspina pointed out.

Finally, he stressed that the most important thing in life is to be humble, responsible and grateful.

(You can read: Cameron Diaz: how being a mother changed her way of seeing beauty at 49).

(Do you read us from the App? Find the image here).

What happened to La Liendra and Daiky Gamboa?

In La Liendra’s story about the sale of the truck, Daiky Gamboa was also ‘sprinkled’, who, according to the ‘influencer’, affected the business of selling the Porsche and disappointed his trust.

According to the content creator, before selling the vehicle, he lent it to Daiky, who delivered it to him after four days. Later, thanks to the expert opinion that they carried out on the car for sale, he found out that the Porsche had been in an accident and that it had two badly fixed doors.

(Also: Cintia Cossio narrates how they drugged her in Mexico: ‘My whole body trembled’).

Daiki Gamboa regretted that there are people who speak ill of other people on social networks. Photo: Instagram: @daikygamboa

According to La Liendra, Daiky denied having injured her, but some time later he confessed that it was true, that he had been hit in a parking lot and that he did not know what to do, so he sent her to fix it on his own.

Situation that caused the influencer to not be able to sell the Porsche for 400 million, but for 350 million pesos.

Finally, he asked his followers not to insult Daiki or his former manager, since they are two people he appreciates very much. In fact, he stressed that he only wanted to tell them that story as a “Story Time”, but that his interest was not to make anyone look bad, much less to generate controversy.

(We recommend: Andrea Valdiri explained why she does not talk about her relationship with Felipe Saruma).

For his part, Daiky did not want to delve into the subject either, but he did thank his followers for caring about him and advised them not to attract attention on social networks to get ‘likes’ but to enjoy real life.



“Live further in reality than here (social networks. Not everything has to be shared, not everything has to be shown“He stated in his Instagram stories.

He also explained that he is away from the networks for a while because he does not like how people use them to generate ‘views’ and controversies, degrading the one they call a friend.

“They talk right and left about you in order to have something to ride to the stories of the day“, Daiky mentioned without directly naming La Liendra.

More news

Marbelle answers a woman who told her that she was not pleasant in concert

Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma invite their friends to their wedding with Whiskey

Jenn Muriel: ‘Yeferson Cossio is winning me back’

Trends WEATHER