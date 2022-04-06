After the controversy led by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Emilia Clarke would take the role of ‘Mera’ in ‘Aquaman 2’, the information was revealed by Forbes magazine, although those involved have not confirmed or denied the situation.

In recent months, Heard and Depp’s divorce has become one of the biggest scandals in the entertainment world. As if that were not enough, both blamed the other for domestic violence. This caused Johnny to lose various roles in the film world.

Although the story includes several versions, fans on social networks took the side. There are those who assure Heard’s innocence, others that Depp is the victim in the story and those who indicate that both are equally responsible.

After several companies broke off relations with Johnny, Internet users took their support for the actor to the trends and indicated that it would be fair for Amber to also be removed from her film productions, among which her participation in “Aquaman 2” stood out.

Forbes says Emilia Clarke will replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Forbes recently released an article discussing the sale of Clarke’s house. Where they assure that the actress will give life to ‘Mera’ in ‘Aquaman 2’, which caused an impact among the followers of those involved in the case.

Although Warner has not commented on the matter, if the news is confirmed, Emilia and Jason Momoa would share the screen again after working together on Game oh Thrones.

