In most cases, twin brothers choose different professions. However, it is much more noticeable when one of them is dedicated to the world of cinema and his face becomes famous, while the other keeps his low profile.

Here we tell you who are the five celebrities who have a hidden twin.

Scarlett Johansson

She is one of the best-known actresses in Hollywood history. She’s worked alongside hundreds of directors and has gone from roles from the desperate woman struggling as her marriage falls apart, to one of Marvel’s favorite female superheroes.

the twin brother of Scarlett Johansson his name is Hunter, and he is 30 centimeters taller than her. She did a number of acting jobs but then got involved in the world of politics.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton He stands out among the acclaimed celebrities of the United States, but in recent years he decided to move away from the sets to dedicate himself to a nobler cause: together with his partner, he fights against human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors. Because of this, her path eventually ended up resembling that of her twin brother Michael, who founded a company to help young people with disabilities.

rami maleck

Egyptian-born American actor rami maleckwho rose to international fame with his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the film that chronicled the life of the legendary British musician, has a twin brother named Sami, who is also identical to the actor.

Vin Diesel

the renowned actor Vin Dieselwith his iconic participation in the Fast and Furious saga, is unmistakable, and although he keeps his private life away from the cameras, it was learned that he has a very low-key twin named Paul Vincent.

Kiefer Sutherland

british actor Kiefer Sutherland He achieved unparalleled fame by starring in the series 24, in the 2000s. Born into a family of actors, his career is not surprising. The curious thing is that his twin Rachel, also felt the artistic vocation, but behind the scenes. The little girl, 7 minutes younger than Kiefer, was a producer of numerous series in her country.