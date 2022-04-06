First book on Dembow hits the market

From Freddy Beras Goico and Felipe Polanco Boruga with “Come here”the first Dominican hip hop, up to two “sold out” to a full house in the prestigious Madison Square Garden of New York, by the alphaa book will address these facts.

of the work of Chimbala and important exponents and the dembow Dominican that positions itself as a global brand, the book is written by roddy perezexecutive producer of entertainment industry projects.

has achieved the first book “of the planet” that tells the story, which he has called “Dembow World”.

The book narrates the interesting evolution of the Dominican genre, from the times of Wilfrido Vargas, through Dennis Halliburton, Vico C and DJ Playero, to the exploits of contemporary exponents, indicates a press release.

“The publication is conceived with simple language in order to stimulate reading in our young people and will be present at the International Fair of Book of Santo Domingo 2022″, comments the author.

says that the gender dembow Dominican is positioned in the focus of the big global brands, its expansion is imminent, the conquest of other cultures, its exponent in majestic stages and its position abroad, give it a privileged place next to genres such as house, techno , edm, reggaeton and Brazilian funk.

The movement has caught the attention of artists such as Pharrell, Tiesto, Marshmello, French Montana, Black Eyed Peas, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Arcángel, Busta Rhymes, Dennis Rodman, Vin Diesel, Rosalia, Anuel, J Balvin, among others.

roddy perez catalogs the musical genre as one that is mostly intended for adults and “is a reflection of our most popular social strata, it denotes the playfulness, joy and spontaneity of the Dominican.”

About the Author

roddy perez is an executive of projects in the film and music industry, founder of Premios Latin Videoclip Awards, producer of the television edition of the 2020 Oscar Awards in the Dominican Republic.

He is the producer of the film Héroes de Junio, which gave him the Audience Award at the 2019 Dominican Film Festival and the Press Award at the Dominican FIlm Festival New York 2021.

Roddy is the first Dominican in history to be selected for the Berlinale Talents Campus in Germany, the Best Latino Producer Award at the Morelia Lab of the Morelia Film Festival in Mexico, and the J. Armando Bermúdez Regional Dominican Literature Award.

He ventured into music in 1991, a career that he put on pause in 1996, resuming it in 2020 with the production of three albums, “Dembowtronic”, “Electrobow” and “Station Me”, under the Elefant Universe and Vlikdi Music label.