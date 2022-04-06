Fast & Furious Crossroads will be withdrawn from sale in less than two years from its launch

Bandai Namco has confirmed the withdrawal of Fast & Furious Crossroads which will be effective on April 29. After that date it will not be available for purchase in digital distribution on PC, PS4 or Xbox One, although purchasers will still be able to download the game and all downloadable content; For the time being, online services will remain active.

This speed title developed by Slightly Mad Studios will be released in August 2020 and promises action with vehicles in the purest style of Fast, the successful film license. It included a story mode with recurring characters from the movies, such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson as Dom, Letty and Roman touring various places around the world, such as Athens, Barcelona, ​​Morocco or New Orleans. “Three mechanics are caught up in the world of organized crime and are faced with a crossroads. Seeking revenge, their destinies intersect with a series of familiar faces,” says his plot.

However, the name of a blockbuster like this was not enough to encourage sales, partly because of the harsh criticism it received: became the fourth worst rated game of 2020 according to Metacritic just behind Tiny Racerthe remake of XIII and Dawn of Fear.

Full speed assaults

Fast & Furious Crossroads promised us assaults using new devices and others already known from the movies, in addition to playing with our friends in team races of heroes, villains and police. You can also level up to unlock cars, paints, vinyls, sprays, license plates, gadgets and more.

Since it is a licensed game, everything indicates that Bandai Namco considers the investment amortized and there is no interest in extending the agreement.