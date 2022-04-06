“Fantastic Animals” 3: critics say that Mads Mikkelsen is better than Johnny Depp as Grindelwald | Cinema and series

The third installment ofFantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” will arrive in preview this April 13 at midnight and will show us the fight between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald in order to save the magical world and the world of the ‘muggles’.

In the second installment, the character of Grindelwald was played by Johnny Depp, but, due to media problems, the actor had to be removed from the franchise. Given this, Mads Mikkelsen He came in as his replacement, which according to critics would have been flattering.

The “Fantastic Beasts” saga will have five films. Photo: Warner Bros.

Critics praise Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Several members of the press, who have already seen the film, say that the Danish actor is fantastic as the dark sorcerer and that his interpretation has made the character more sinister. Here’s what the media had to say:

Variety: “Johnny Depp is gone, but his character, Gellert Grindelwald, has become more powerful than ever. Now played by Mads Mikkelsen (and without addressing the change) he is more realistic, less cartoonish in the menacing nature of him; Grindelwald is determined to instigate a war at the same time a certain Nazi chancellor was elected in Germany.”

Peter Bradshaw in TheGuardian: “Mikkelsen gives a more malicious and subtle performance than Depp’s version, and the madness in his eyes feels more controlled.”

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. Photo: Warner Bros.