fans chose their favorite Batman

A Spoiler poll revealed which actor is preferred in the role of the iconic Batman and Robert Pattinson was not the one who received the most votes. The results!

Batman He is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema and has already had countless versions on the big screen that dazzled the public with the exploits of this vigilante who defends the innocent in Gotham City. A Spoiler poll asked the public which version of the Dark Knight on film is their favorite, and the results are surprising.

Many would assume that the last position would take Adam West with his pop version of the character, but that place was reserved for Val Kilmer (2%) which is closely followed by George Clooney (4%). Both starred in entries in The Bat of Gotham directed by Joel Schumacher and received terrible reviews from audiences and pundits alike.

How the versions of Batman are valued

Then it’s the turn of Adam West (5%), the face of a pop phenomenon from the 60s who knew how to put a smile on the faces of the little ones and gave the character a familiar air that would last until the graphic novel The Return of the Dark Knight that gave back to the hero of Gotham the darkness that defines him. Bruce Wayne is not comfortable with pop aesthetics…

Robert Pattinson (10%) is ranked fourth from back to front with their strong entry into the Bat franchise titled batman. The film is a critical success and a box office rage. Matt Reeves was right with this vision of the character and Pattinson convinces with an intimidating performance about a hero who begins as pure revenge until he recognizes that in order to save the city from him he must “become something else”.

The Top 3! third is located Michael Keaton with 11% recalling the batmany from 1989 when Tim Burton’s film hit theaters to revolutionize a genre that was just in its infancy when compared to today. Keaton had two movie tickets and will now return as the hero in two movies from the DC Extended Universe: Flash and batgirl. Nothing bad.

Who is second? Ben Affleck with 23%. Surely we are talking about Batman most intimidating on the list, considering the actor’s menacing demeanor and a suit straight out of the graphic novels. This version is the product of Zack Snyder’s imagination and the actor brought it to life in an exceptional way in his various appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The question is: will it continue?

number one takes it Christian bale for his leading role in the Dark Knight saga directed by Christopher Nolan. Overwhelming difference with 44% acceptance by the public that maintains a very high rating for the trilogy that deals with different themes: the first film is about fear, the second about chaos and the third about pain. The team Nolan-Bale is a safe bet on the matter Batman.