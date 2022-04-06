Eva Longoria and the striped dress that slims legs

Kim Basinger’s makeup-free selfie at 68

He has just turned 47 and has long since decided to distance himself from the most toxic and harmful Hollywood. Leading her own production company and mother of a son, Eva Longoria has shown that she is willing to lead the women’s revolution that began in the seventh art with the arrival of the #MeToo movement. That is why she did not hesitate to raise her voice during Joe Biden’s election campaign to fight for the rights of Latin women living in the United States. And it is that she, together with Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria She is one of the most influential Latinas not only in Hollywood, but also in the world.

Aware that we live in a digital world, the mythical actress of Desperate women uses his Instagram account (where he is followed by 8.5 million followers) to make us part of all their movements and also their looks. With the arrival of spring and summer just around the corner, we have looked at one of the most beautiful dresses that Eva Longoria has recently worn.

It is a strapless creation with a bow on one side of the waist and a fringed skirt by the Irena brand. A dress that stylizes legs thanks to the vertical stripes and that at the same time enhances the chest due to its horizontal stripes. And it is that one of the most basic rules of the striped pattern is that vertically they stylize and horizontally they give more volume.

Everything Eva Longoria shares on her Instagram account automatically becomes an allegation. Proof of this is the recent selfie without makeup that he shared during his visit to Monterrey in which he appeared with the tennis player Serena Williams.

More and more women dare to show their skin without cheating or cardboard (or brush). For example, Kim Basinger, whom we haven’t seen publicly since she posed for the media at the premiere of fifty shades freed (where he had a small role) back in 2018, he showed that her skin has nothing to envy to that of a woman of 50, 40, 30 or even 20 in an image shared by her daughter on Instagram.

