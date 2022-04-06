Emma Stone shines at the Louis Vuitton show and they say ‘yes’ to wearing black in spring – La Verdad

Mexico City, March 07, 2022 – Today it was the turn of the firm Louis Vuitton, which has uploaded its proposals for next fall/winter to the catwalk, and numerous celebrities have come to see them first-hand. Interestingly, all of them have coincided with the same color, showing that black is also ideal for spring.

The three actresses who undoubtedly gave people something to talk about was Emma Stones, who has combined a black jacket with marked shoulders and front pockets with a skirt with an asymmetric hem and high leather boots with a low heel. She has completed with a leather shoulder bag that she has carried as a handbag.

On the other hand, Juliana Moon, the Californian interpreter, has chosen as the protagonist of her look a black coat with lapels, marked shoulders, a fitted waist and an flared hem down to the knees, a model adorned with horizontal leather stripes in contrast to the cloth base. She has worn it over a white shirt that closed with a gold zipper, and has completed with black tights and comfortable matching boots.

And of course the unforgettable Sophie Turner who has attended with her husband, Joe Jonas, has joined the trend of the French brand’s most controversial sandals, a red pair of satin effect that catch all eyes. She has worn them with a black leather dungarees, fitted white crop top and short velvet jacket.