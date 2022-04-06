Elon Musk is the richest according to the Forbes list, but he is not the only celebrity

Elon Musk overtook Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for the first time on Amazon magazine’s list of the world’s richest people. Forbes. Among the celebrities who appear among the 2,668 billionaires around the world according to the famous magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stand out, who in addition to divorce and children, also have a fairly comfortable bank account in common.

Also read: Rihanna has an estimated fortune of $1.7 billion.

The singer now known as Ye was ranked 1,513th on the list, jumping more than 200 places from his rung last year. The rapper’s $2 billion fortune is largely attributed to his lucrative multi-year contract to design the Yeezy shoe brand for Adidas.

Kardashian ranked 1,645th, improving by more than a thousand points from her position in 2021. Her $1.8 billion net worth speaks to how she has turned reality TV into a royal fortune, also selling a mobile video game, cosmetics and now girdles. .

Also read: The Forbes List of the Richest in Texas

With a much more robust fortune, now Twitter’s main shareholder, Musk topped the list for the first time. His capital is estimated at $ 219,000 million after coming out stronger during the last year when he added $ 68,000 million thanks to the success of Tesla. Musk overtook Jeff Bezos for the first time in four years as Amazon shares fell and his charitable giving surged, reducing his net worth by $6 billion to just $171 billion.

Among other celebrities also featured on this year’s list is Rihanna, who earned a spot for the first time. Her $1.7 billion fortune landed her at number 1,729 on the list, which she joined thanks to the success of the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

Steven Spielberg is ranked 801st with a net worth of $3.7 billion; Oprah Winfrey is ranked 1,196, with a net worth of $2.6 billion; rapper JAY-Z, ranked 2,076, with a net worth of $1.4 billion; and filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, ranked 2,578, with a net worth of $1 billion.