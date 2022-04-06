Eiza González spoke about her fight with Michael Bay on the set of Ambulance

Eiza Gonzalez He is one of the fastest growing Latino stars in Hollywood. She took her first steps as an actress and singer in Mexico, but little by little she began to have roles in English-language films. Her best known roles are Baby Driver, I Care A Lotand Godzilla vs. kong. recently premiered Ambulance: Escape Planthe new action thriller directed by Michael Bay, which features performances by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

ambulance tells the story of Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a war veteran who is desperate for money to pay off his wife’s medical debts. To do this, he makes the decision to ask his adoptive brother Danny (Gyllenhaal) for help, who proposes a risky robbery to a bank in Los Angeles. The executed plan does not seem to go according to plan and they decide to hijack an ambulance, which has the presence of a paramedic, played by González.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker