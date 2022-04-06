Eiza González spoke about her fight with Michael Bay on the set of Ambulance

Eiza Gonzalez He is one of the fastest growing Latino stars in Hollywood. She took her first steps as an actress and singer in Mexico, but little by little she began to have roles in English-language films. Her best known roles are Baby Driver, I Care A Lotand Godzilla vs. kong. recently premiered Ambulance: Escape Planthe new action thriller directed by Michael Bay, which features performances by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

ambulance tells the story of Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a war veteran who is desperate for money to pay off his wife’s medical debts. To do this, he makes the decision to ask his adoptive brother Danny (Gyllenhaal) for help, who proposes a risky robbery to a bank in Los Angeles. The executed plan does not seem to go according to plan and they decide to hijack an ambulance, which has the presence of a paramedic, played by González.

In a recent interview with ScreenRantthe actress recalled the day she had a strong crossing with Michael Bay on the film set. González remembers that part of the discussion he had with the director had to do with the pressure he felt at the time of having to play a paramedic, which generated a clash with Bay.

“I was frustrated because listen, I felt a lot of pressure to have to bring a paramedic to life and make it feel real in the time we’re living in. So I just didn’t want to do a joke or cartoon version of who they were,” the actress explained.

Eiza went on to explain that there was certain things with which I did not agree, so she asked Bay to trust her and let her do it. While she acknowledged that they bumped into a lot of opportunities, he explains that it’s part of the creative process.

“I really wanted to level up and bring something that I was proud of. So I was very vocal about certain things that I didn’t feel would be right. And then I was like, ‘Let me do it. Trust me.” So we butt heads a lot, but that’s part of the creative process. It’s kind of talking about what your thoughts are and then finding common ground.

Despite this episode, Mexican interpreter She acknowledged that she felt very comfortable discussing her ideas with the director. Without a doubt, the actress felt very committed to her role and she sought a way to interpret the character of Cam Thompson with respect and realism.

Nor should we forget that Michael Bay He has a certain reputation for not having the best treatment with the actresses in his films. In the past she had problems with Megan fox, who starred in the first two installments of the Transformers saga. The filmmaker called her a “difficult” actress to work with, after she called him a kind of Hitler.

