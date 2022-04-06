Dwayne The Rock Johnson talks about the ‘complicated relationship’ he had with his father

Dwayne Johnson credit: Bang Showbiz

Actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson, 49, revealed the life lessons his father gave him and how they were etched in his memory after he passed away in January 2020.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former WWE professional wrestler recalled those memories while discussing the role of his father, played by Joseph Lee Anderson, in the second season of ‘Young Rock’.

“I was an only child and had a complicated relationship with my father, although he was my hero when I was a child. With my mother I have a loving and supportive relationship, however, I could not learn all his lessons because he was walking around being an idiot, doing things that I’m not proud of,” said the actor.

Johnson, who lived in 13 different states by the time he was 13, said the fact that his father was kicked out of his home at just 13 and left homeless was a hardship on his dad, who raised him harshly. and strict.

“I didn’t realize the lessons I learned from my old man until years later. To be honest, I didn’t realize how important they were until he passed away,” Johnson said.

Rocky Johnson, Dwayne’s father and iconic wrestling star, had a deep vein thrombosis, that is, a blood clot in his leg, the actor revealed. Rocky died of a heart attack.

In the interview, Johnson confessed that he had no opportunity to say goodbye to him and that he would have given “anything to give him a big hug and a big kiss before he crossed over to the other side. Just say thank you, I love you and I respect you.”

Looking at how his relationship with his late father is now, the star of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga says he remains calm that their bond is stronger.

“When we lose loved ones like this, we have to go through our own process. When my father passed away I looked back and saw the complicated but loving relationship we had. Now in death we have become closer, “explained the actor.

So it’s no wonder Johnson gets a roller coaster of emotions watching ‘Young Rock’: “’Young Rock’ remains the most surreal experience I’ve had in my fortunate career,” he says. “And I see these scenes, after watching the episodes and preparing for the premiere and I laugh. I shudder. Tears fill my eyes when I see these experiences that I have lived and that I now have the opportunity to share with the world.”

‘Young Rock’ is based on the life of Dwayne Johnson. The series travels to the past of the Hollywood star to address, in a comedy key, various moments of his childhood, adolescence and youth.